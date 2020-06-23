MURRAY – Because of the number of absentee ballots expected to be mailed across Kentucky for today’s primary election, results will not be available tonight as has been typical in the past.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams issued a statement on Friday saying that unofficial results for the primary must be reported to his office by next Tuesday, June 30.
“Under normal circumstances, the State Board of Elections receives and reports all preliminary election results on election night,” Adams said. “However, because we, like other states voting during the pandemic, have accommodated voters by letting them mail ballots on election day, not every vote will be in hand by election night. Moreover, many counties, including our two biggest, have chosen to withhold even partial results until June 30, the extended deadline for all counties to report returns to the Secretary of State.
“Consequently, while our office will provide, in informal but transparent fashion, any county results we receive on election night, neither our office nor the State Board of Elections will be able to offer the usual online election night reporting at elect.ky.gov. Complete but unofficial results must be reported to the Secretary of State by 6 p.m. local time on June 30, and will be made available to the public at that time.”
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said her office would not be releasing totals until June 30. She said she expected to release unofficial results sometime around noon that day.
“Initially, we thought, ‘We could give out numbers,’ but there’s no reason for that because they’re not going to amount to anything,” Faulkner said. “So we will wait until June 30, so June 30 will technically be like we would normally do on election night. There’s just no point in giving them out (tonight) because it’s not going to be conclusive.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky has allowed absentee voting this year without voters needing an excuse of being out of town on election day. Voters were able to request a mail-in ballot, and have also had the option of voting in person at the Miller Courthouse Annex since June 8. To limit potential exposure of poll workers to the novel coronavirus, there will only be one precinct where people can vote in person today – the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus.
“We’ve had a big turnout (for in-person absentee voting), which is great,” Faulkner said. “A lot of times, you have to wait until election day to see that, but we’re seeing that ahead of time. We do have some people that haven’t noticed that there is going to be one polling place (today). That’s been a big question, so that’s something we’re trying to remind people of.
“Social distancing is required and masks are preferred, but all of our poll workers will have shields. We’ll have ample cleaning and we have extra clerks and extra machines and extra ballot marking privacy screens for voters, and we’ve got them spaced accordingly. Murray State has been wonderful to work with, the state board and secretary of state have been good to work with, and of course, the (local election) board and the clerk’s office.”
Faulkner said June 30 is the deadline to release the results because all mail-in ballots should have reached their destination by that day.
“The state board of elections worked with the post office, which assured them that they would all be available then,” Faulkner said. “So we’ll have (all the ballots) that day. … With this election, with the overflow of postage and the mail service, we had to have that option. The attorney general, the secretary of state and the governor allowed for that to happen.”
If there had been no pandemic and the primary election had occurred on May 19 as originally scheduled, the postmark deadline would have been a week before the election, Faulkner said. In a typical year, people who would be out of town on election day would not be concerned about being in a crowded room and could vote absentee in person without risk or mail in their ballot before they leave town, she said.
“In a regular primary, May 12 would have been the last day (to mail ballots) and that would have been seven days before the primary election,” Faulkner said. “That would have given it seven days to get to the office.”
