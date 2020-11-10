MURRAY – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says he is pleased by how the state’s general election went this year and would like to see some of the changes made to make voting easier during the COVID-19 pandemic become permanent.
While the number of polling locations was reduced this year because of the pandemic, Adams – the state’s chief elections official – and Gov. Andy Beshear reached an agreement that allowed anyone to request a mail-in absentee ballot using the coronavirus as a reason. The plan also allowed anyone to vote early in person without stating a reason starting Oct. 13, three weeks before election day. Registered voters were given the opportunity to vote in person during that period each weekday and for at least four hours on Saturdays.
Adams – a Republican originally from Paducah who was elected in 2019 – said he hopes the General Assembly will consider changing the state’s election laws so that some of these changes could be standard in the future. How receptive the Republican House and Senate will be to his proposal when the General Assembly convenes in January remains to be seen, but he hopes they will seriously consider it.
“I’ve got some work to do in the next month or so to take the temperature of legislators, especially leadership, and see what they might favor keeping on a permanent basis; it’s their decision,” Adams told the Ledger & Times last week in a telephone interview. “Everything that we did this year that I’m so proud of, it was all done via emergency powers that they granted me. All that expires, as it should, with this election being over. So it’s their decision what we keep on a permanent basis, and I respect their authority.”
Adams said there are four main points he thinks should be incorporated into Kentucky’s election laws. The first is the absentee ballot request portal that was created this year, which he said “makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”
“It makes it easy for the voter to get the ballot,” he said. “It makes it easy for the voter to track the ballot. It makes it easy for the clerk to process the ballot. It means that Frankfort takes some of the labor off the county clerk in processing the request for the absentee ballot, but also, it makes my job easier surveilling for fraud. We’ve never had an occasion where we’ve tracked absentee ballots at the state level to look for abnormalities or irregularities, and now we can. There’s no way the attorney general and I could have watched for potential fraud without this portal, so we need to keep that.”
Adams said he would also like for Kentucky to keep the “cure process” use to fix ballots where the voters made mistakes. He said that in 2018, 7.5% of absentee ballots had to be thrown away because of voter errors, but he estimated that the state got that number down to less than 1% this year.
“Now we require the clerks to go out and proactively contact voters who have made an innocent mistake,” he said. “They didn’t sign right or the signature doesn’t match right, whatever it is. That too is something I’ve done administratively, but it doesn’t have the force of law after this election, so I want the legislature to make that permanent.”
The third item Adams wants to propose is to have a smaller number of “vote centers” in the future where anyone can vote instead of a large number of small individual precincts.
“If you consolidate voting locations, you need fewer poll workers to run them,” he said. “That’s a big problem we’ve had, not just because of the pandemic, but for years we’ve had a problem with getting enough poll workers. With voting centers, it’s easier for counties to run their elections, but it’s also easier for voters because they know they can go to a certain location and vote there. I’ve seen hundreds of voters disenfranchised over the years because they went to the wrong precinct and were turned away. With a vote center, anyone in the county can go vote there.”
Finally, Adams said he would like early voting to continue in some form. He said he didn’t think it was necessary to have a full three weeks of voting before election day, but he thought there should at least be a few days where people can come vote in person before the official day. He suggested it could be the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Election Day.
“That helps you spread the turnout over a period of time, and that makes it easier for the voters to go vote, especially working people,” Adams said. “That also makes it easier on some level for the clerks in finding the poll workers. Having more hours to vote means you can have fewer locations to vote, which means you can cut the cost on the counties. So I think the vote centers and the early voting really work well in tandem together.”
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said she was very pleased with how early voting worked this year. She noted, though, that for it to go smoothly, a lot of time went into planning for the election and funding went into providing additional staff. She said much of that funding came from federal COVID-19 relief money, which paid for personal protective equipment and fees that were paid to poll workers. She said she hoped that before the legislature considers making changes to election law – especially if it allowed voters to vote early instead of voting absentee – lawmakers and other officials would consult heavily with the Kentucky County Clerks Association.
“As well as early voting and our mail-in process went, it was time-consuming, space-consuming and financially consuming,” Faulkner said. “For the Calloway County Fiscal Court or the Calloway County Clerk’s Office to take on all that responsibility without any stipulations would be impossible. It would be a struggle, to say the least.”
During a normal year, in-person absentee voting is handled in the county clerk’s office inside the Calloway County Courthouse. Faulkner said there is no way her courthouse office could have handled the number of early voters that came to cast their ballots at the Miller Courthouse Annex this year between Oct. 13 and Nov. 2.
“Prior to 2020, the county clerk’s office takes care of absentee voting in the office with two machines set up – one ADA machine (for people with disabilities) and one scanning machine,” Faulkner said. “So we’re set up with those two machines for the two weeks prior to the election, and just the deputy clerks here take care of absentee voters as they come in, and we do that along with our regular vehicle, land and business taxing.
“One day, they had 800 voters (at the annex). Just having the space – (especially with) COVID guidelines with being six feet apart and masking and all that – we wouldn’t have had the space to hold 800 voters in this room.”
Faulkner said increasing voter turnout is a very positive thing, so she hoped that whatever changes might be made to election laws in the future could achieve that goal while also being financially and logistically feasible for county clerks around the state.
“Whether it’s the candidates or supporters or the clerk’s office or the state, it’s a big deal to get all this done (when holding an election) and a lot of time and money go into it, so the bigger the turnout, the better we all feel about what we’ve done to get there,” she said. “Voting is very important. I personally know people that don’t find it nearly as important as I do, and I roll my eyes, but I give them the benefit of the doubt. Anything that’s going to increase that turnout is going to be better for our community.
“The best line I ever heard was when someone above me made the comment, ‘(People) need to put in office those who are going to have their thoughts and ideas and wishes in mind.’ So if you want something done, you’re going to have to vote for that person to get it done for you and you’re going to have to be comfortable sending them a note or a letter saying, ‘Hey, this is my feeling on this.’”
Faulkner said the Calloway County Board of Elections is preparing to put together a list of suggestions for the Secretary of State’s Office about what worked well this year and what could be improved.
Adams complimented Faulkner on an “amazing job” and said both of the plans he submitted this year – for both the primary and general elections – were created after extensive consultation with the state’s county clerks.
“I’m not going to make a move without including them in the process,” he said. “I’ve already asked all 120 clerks for their feedback for what worked and what didn’t and what to keep and what not (to keep). I expect to get their responses for the next several days. They’re the front line election officials and I care a lot, very sincerely, about what they think. I included them as I was drafting my photo ID bill, and I’m going to include them on this too.”
Adams said the key question is how much money the legislature is willing to put behind potential new voting procedures. He said he didn’t want clerks to get stuck with an unfunded mandate, which is why he is not advocating for a three-week early voting window. He added that he gives Kentucky’s state lawmakers credit for giving him and Gov. Beshear the flexibility to rework this year’s elections to respond to the coronavirus, and he said he had flexibility that the secretaries of state in Michigan, Arizona and Nevada didn’t have.
Adams said he didn’t know if any of the changes he is proposing would pass, and he said that once he announced his changes for this year’s election, he did get some resistance from his fellow Republicans in the legislature. He said, though, that he thought last week’s success proved that making it easier for people to vote does not change the outcome for either party. He noted that last year’s Kentucky general election resulted in wins for the Republican candidates for every constitutional office except for governor, and this year’s general election resulted in a nearly 20-point victory for Sen. Mitch McConnell over his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath.
“It doesn’t actually change the outcome or even the margins of these races to make voting easier for our people,” Adams said. “All it does is increase the turnout on both sides. It doesn’t make a difference in the result, it just makes it better for the voters.”
