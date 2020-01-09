MURRAY — As the filing deadline for candidates wishing to run for seats on the Murray City Council lies just a day away, it seems rather obvious that a primary election will not be necessary in May. For that to happen, 25 candidates have to be in place.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said Wednesday that, so far, only eight candidates have filed for the race. There are 12 available spots on the council.
“It’s not a big concern, though. I’ve got confidence in those other members that they’ll get their stuff done and submit it accordingly,” Faulkner said as the deadline of 4 p.m. Friday loomed.
“There’s some questions that can be asked, I guess, and one of those is, ‘What if we don’t have enough people on the ballot?’ But we won’t have to go there. I’m pretty confident.”
Faulkner said that incumbents Jeremy Bell, John Mark Roberts, Rose Ross Elder, Monty McCuiston, Dan Miller, Alice Rouse, Pat Seiber and Terry Strieter have filed their campaign paperwork. One newcomer to the race is also included in Adam Wade.
That leaves incumbents Linda Cherry, Wesley Bolin, Burton Young and Danny Hudspeth as having not yet filed, but Faulkner said they all have obtained their paperwork and are expected to act before the deadline.
Anyone else wishing to join this race is also facing the 4 p.m. deadline. All campaign materials are available at the clerk’s office, which is located on the second floor of the Calloway County Courthouse downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.