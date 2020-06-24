MURRAY – Considering Tuesday’s primary election was surrounded by unprecedented circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said the day went well and saw no major problems.
In March, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the election would be delayed from May 19 to June 23. Beshear, a Democrat, said the decision was made after negotiations with Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron later issued an opinion that Beshear’s executive order was appropriate and legal given the declared state of emergency.
In order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Kentucky voters were allowed to request mail-in absentee ballots without the excuse of being out of town on election day, and counties across the state limited the number of precincts on election day as well. Locally, the only precinct on election day was at Murray State University’s CFSB Center, and residents were also encouraged to vote absentee at the Miller Courthouse Annex starting on June 8 if they wished to vote in person but wanted to avoid lines or crowds.
Because clerks’ office are accepting mail-in ballots that are postmarked as late as Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s Office is not releasing official vote totals until Tuesday, June 30, and Faulkner said she is following suit. Faulkner said that as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, her preliminary turnout estimate is 9%, but that number only includes election day in-person voting and absentee in-person voting. It does not include voting by mail because of the number of mail-in ballots her office may receive in the coming days.
“We are still going to have mail-in votes that we can still count, as long as they’re postmarked (Tuesday),” she said. “I don’t expect that to be a huge margin of difference, but if there are additional votes, they’ll be counted and that will be a higher turnout percentage.”
Considering that the pandemic was something her office had never dealt with before, Faulkner said Tuesday went relatively smoothly. She said her office tried its best to inform voters that there would be only one precinct open on election day, and although some voters still went to the wrong place, she said it was still a relatively small number.
“We have not had a whole lot of people (not knowing where to go),” she said. “Personally, I know that over here at the (Miller Courthouse Annex), they’ve had about a dozen people stop in and say, ‘I want to vote today,’ and they directed them to go to the CFSB Center. I happened to be downstairs (at the courthouse) and had two people do that, so you’re probably looking at less than two dozen people.”
With so many unknowns headed into the November general presidential election, Faulkner’s staff will have their work cut out for them, but they appear to have passed the first test.
“May is over and we haven’t started November, but with that being said, and (new developments) happening so often – and when you (consider that) people were working remotely and we’re all getting used to that sort of thing too – it all came together very well, as far as I’m concerned,” Faulkner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.