BENTON —The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that a Benton man was arrested in connection to the January riot at the United States Capitol in Washington.
On the social media outlet Twitter Tuesday evening, the FBI announced that it had arrested Clayton Ray Mullins, who the FBI said is a resident of Benton.
In the tweet, the FBI said that charges include “assaulting, resisting or impeding certain certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”
The FBI added that Mullins remained in federal custody and was expected to have his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday. It is believed that appearance was going to be in Paducah.
The McCracken County Jail reports that a man of the same name was booked into that facility sometime Tuesday and the arresting agency was described as “other arresting agency.” Other media outlets also reported that information.
The only other information the jail listed was that the suspect was 52. He had no bond.
