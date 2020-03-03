MURRAY — A mild winter led to the county experiencing twice as much rainfall as usual during the month of February.
According to Justin Holland, observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah Office, the county experienced 7.14 inches of rainfall, and only 0.75 inches of snow. While February is no stranger to precipitation, the amount of rain experienced this year is about double what is typical; and snowfall, typically around 3 inches, was below average.
“Last month, we had 7.14 inches and the average should be 3.91 inches so that is about double what we should have,” Holland said. “That main contributing factor to that was the storm track was to our west and northwest, meaning we were in a warm sector with a lot of precipitation. There was a lot of gulf moisture coming northward. With the storm track to the northwest, it was really hard to tap into cold air and that is why we didn’t have much snow.”
Holland said wet conditions will likely continue for a while.
“We are just getting into a wet period and it is going to stay wet for a while,” Holland said. “We will likely have another half and inch or so (Monday night). We had 3/4 of an inch Sunday night and Monday morning, so we are definitely running well above average in terms of rainfall for the year.”
The high for the month of February was 71 degrees on Feb. 3, with an average high of 49 degrees, which was normal, and a low of 32 degrees which was above normal. Holland said the weather outlook for March calls for above normal temperatures and above average precipitation.
