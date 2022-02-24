MAYFIELD – Survivors of the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes now have more time to apply for benefits as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline to Monday, March 14. The extension is in response to a request by the state because, in spite of the fact that FEMA has distributed more than $51 million throughout western Kentucky so far, more funds were allocated by the federal government for disaster relief than have been claimed.
In addition to requesting the extension, the state is taking additional steps to connect storm survivors to services. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the launch of the new Commonwealth Sheltering Program and Needs Registration Link where those who were displaced by the tornadoes can sign up for medium-term housing in his press briefing Monday. Beshear said one of the reasons for launching the site is that people are literally not answering the call.
“We’ll spend all day calling the cell phones people left with FEMA and not enough of them are picking up. So, this is an opportunity for people to directly register with us (and) to be more efficient getting people in those travel trailers,” he said.
The state is not the only entity trying to engage storm survivors in a new way in hopes of breaking down the barriers keeping people from taking advantage of the assistance available to them at this time. FEMA itself is working with the state to better tailor their programs to the needs of west Kentucky storm survivors, as well as changing its messaging to better reach those who have been reluctant to apply for assistance.
“There seems to be some level of hesitation,” La-Tanga Hopes, a media relations specialist for FEMA, explained. “I think at one point we may have presumed that people knew that what the FEMA response to disasters included was grants, and we probably should not have made that presumption.”
Hopes explained why FEMA believes there are significant amounts of people who are still in need.
“We do what’s called a pre-determination. They literally walk through neighborhoods and (assess) how much damage (there was) after the tornado,” she said. “When they started seeing the response, when the Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) and the phone lines were opened up, the numbers did not match.
“We were looking at the amount of foot traffic, the phone calls, the people that were accessing the web, and when we looked at what was there, the state felt that there was a need for us to continue with the disaster application process for at least another 30 days.”
Hopes said that one issue FEMA has encountered is that some survivors fear losing benefits from other federal or state assistance programs, such as SNAP, Social Security or Medicaid.
“FEMA causes no harm,” she advised. “This is a grant that does not need to be paid back and is tax-free. This money does not impede on your ability to continue collecting or benefitting from (other) assistance programs.”
Hopes acknowledged that the application process is not quick and said, “Any time you’re dealing with the federal government, the one thing that’s required is time.”
Hopes advised that property restoration is only part of the assistance FEMA can provide; funds are also available for recovery of essential belongings.
“If you can figure out how to make your information fit into explaining that your home is not safe, your home is not sanitary or your home is not functional, that is usually the criteria on which eligibility is successfully supported.
“We are focused on people that either have no insurance or are underinsured. Our goal is to work toward making sure that you are safe, sanitary and functional.
“If you want full restoration, we encourage you to consider getting insurance or completing a loan with the SBA team. … The ability to be made whole is why we partner with SBA,” she said. “Their interest loans can be as low as 1-2% and some of their terms go out 30 years. It’s a very nice program that’s set up for success. They make it very easy for (the loans) to be paid back.”
Hopes advises applicants to not be dismayed if, after going through the application process, the claim is denied; you may still be able to receive benefits.
“Most people think that, if they get a determination letter, it means they are not eligible. We are not necessarily saying that you’re not eligible, what we are usually saying is that we need more information from you,” she said. “So, again, what it requires is simply time. You just come back and spend a little bit more time and say, ‘Wait a minute. You apparently did not understand what I was saying here or what I was attempting to share with you.’”
FEMA does not have a one-size-fits-all approach to responding to disasters. It is working with the state to tailor programs to the true needs of the communities impacted. Hopes noted that the programs themselves do not change, but there is leeway in how they are rolled out.
For example, the state identified six counties, including Graves and Marshall, where the low inventory of rental units has priced many people out of housing options. In response, FEMA, with assistance from the Housing and Urban Development Department, was able to increase the rate on rental benefits by 25% for residents of those six counties to give them a more competitive edge.
In addition, FEMA can provide free legal services to assist with tornado-related legal problems. Kentucky Legal Aid, as well as volunteer attorneys, are available to help storm survivors replace important legal documents, such as wills, destroyed in the storms, as well as provide counsel to those who are having difficulties with, among other things, insurance claims, foreclosures and landlord/tenant issues.
“That’s the thing I am hoping that the western Kentucky survivors will know is that we are really working hard to make sure that the responses and the accommodating programs are being customized as we go through this to support them in their recovery efforts.”
To register with the state with assistance securing medium-term housing, visit governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources.
To take advantage of these free legal services, call 877-782-4219. This helpline is open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but voicemails can be left 24 hours a day. For those leaving a message, be sure to identify the county and describe the legal problem.
Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go to a Disaster Recovery Center for more information about available services, such as the rental assistance program, and to apply for assistance.
