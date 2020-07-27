MURRAY — After five new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Calloway County, it seemed to reason that it was only the start of a very active weekend.
As the numbers showed, though, things slowed ... some. The Calloway County Health Department reported four total cases between Saturday and Sunday, for an average of two per day, which was improvement from Friday. However, department Director of Public Health Amy Ferguson said it is still a reminder that the pandemic in Calloway County is nowhere close to over.
“If you look at the numbers in surrounding counties, and the state in general, yes, I believe we’ll have more cases here,” Ferguson said Sunday as Calloway County increased to 145 cases reported during the pandemic, with three patients in hospitals, 19 isolated at home and 120 having recovered from the virus.
So far, three Calloway County residents have died from the virus, two of those deaths being reported last week as the county remained in the grips of a strong surge in COVID-19 cases that started in early June. On June 1, the county was sitting at about 50.
And with no cure available, Ferguson said residents themselves have to be the ones to protect themselves.
“I think we’re going to be in this situation a while longer, and I think we need to keep doing what we’ve been doing. We’re going to have to keep physically distancing ourselves, keep wearing masks and keep washing our hands,” she said. “It’s simple enough, but it’s difficult at the same time.
“That’s because I know so many people want to get together and a lot of people don’t want to wear a mask, but we just have to think of all of the people we are protecting when we don’t want to wear a mask. We need to think of other people.”
As of Sunday, Kentucky stood at 700 when it came to the number of residents who have died from the virus statewide. Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily report showed that Kentucky, which has been reporting its highest daily numbers the past three weeks, now has more than 27,000 total cases of the virus statewide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.