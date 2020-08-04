MURRAY— The Calloway County Board of Health is looking for a new director of public health to lead the Calloway County Health Department after Amy Ferguson submitted her letter of resignation last week.
The board appointed Director of Nursing Kim Paschall to act as interim director of public health until a new one is hired. Ferguson’s resignation is effective Aug. 10. The personnel change comes at a time when the department is dealing with continuing increases in local confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I will be assuming her responsibilities temporarily until the health department can permanently appoint a public health director,” Paschall said. “I’ve worked with Amy the past couple of years, so I know about some of her job duties. I feel like me stepping in was a logical move at this point to get us through until they can find someone permanent.”
Dr. Bill Giese, a radiation oncologist and attorney, is the chair of the board of health. He said a four-member committee had formed to search for Ferguson’s replacement. He said the committee plans to reach out to several qualified individuals to gauge their interest, and anyone wanting to apply for the position can do so at the health department.
“People decide that they aren’t the best fit for certain jobs sometimes, and with all the things that try health departments in this day and age – particularly with the COVID problem – Amy decided that it was better for her health overall not to try to wear as many hats as are needed in that position,” Giese said. “So the board had a meeting and accepted her resignation. (Paschall) has been with the health department for several years and will be an interim director while the four-member group looks to see who the different candidates are and who is interested in the job.”
Giese said he would like to move forward with hiring a new director of public health as soon as possible. In the meantime, Paschall said she was prepared to fill in as long as needed.
Giese said that while COVID-19 has kept county health departments all over the country busy the last few months, there are many other issues they deal with from day to day. For example, CNN reported on Saturday that an outbreak of salmonella poisoning apparently spread by onions has made almost 400 people in 31 states sick. Thompson International, Inc. – a company based in Bakersfield, California – is the likely source of the potentially contaminated onions, according to the Food and Drug Administration, and a recall of red, white, yellow and sweet onions from the company has been issued. Giese also mentioned that rising cases of syphilis around the country is an issue departments are also currently dealing with.
Ferguson was unavailable for comment Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.