MURRAY — Calloway County continued to hold at six COVID-19 cases Sunday during a time Kentucky and the nation as a whole tried to endure a major surge in both cases and deaths.
Calloway County Health Department Public Health Director Amy Ferguson said that like most health officials in Kentucky, she expects more positive cases of the coronavirus to be unveiled this week locally. However, she also said that if residents will exercise the guidelines her office and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have been preaching the past few weeks about social distancing, the county can emerge from this week perhaps with lower-than-expected numbers.
“I think (six cases) is about what we expected at this point, but I am hopeful that we are going to maintain the same pace we have,” Ferguson said, adding that of the six cases, one has made a full recovery while another has required hospitalization. However, when she last checked Friday, that person was in stable condition. “If people are following the guidance we have provided with social distancing (staying at least 6 feet from others at all times) and avoiding large gatherings and being conscientious of staying at home unless they absolutely have to get out of the house, we can get through this, I think.
“I’m definitely happy (that out of 30 Purchase Area cases, Calloway has just six), but we need to continue to act like everybody has it, pretend like everybody is carrying it. We don’t need to let our guard down.”
Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta issued a new recommendation, that people should starting wearing masks while in public places. Ferguson said she thinks this is a good idea because it addresses the true threat of this disease — to spread through others who exhibit no symptoms.
“I believe that recommendation was made so that we, as individuals, can protect others. This is another step we can take to protect others from contracting this virus,” she said, noting that the CDC, as well as Beshear, have advocated cloth masks. “If you do not have a mask, or you do not have access to a homemade mask, if you have a bandana or scarf that would cover your mouth, it would be sufficient. We just want to avoid spit or particles from being able to come from our mouths and coming into contact with other people or other surfaces.”
She said masks many people use for preventing the contraction of allergies, mainly while performing yard work, will work in a pinch, but probably are not as effective as a cloth mask.
In addition, Ferguson said she is not recommending people wear gloves while shopping because people still need to be washing their hands once they are home anyway. She did say that anyone wearing gloves needs to remove them in a way where they are inside out once off off the hands before throwing them away. She also strongly recommending not touching food items in stores without the intention of buying them; this is not the time for being indecisive and putting things back on the shelves.
Ferguson also said anyone needing to fill their vehicle’s gas tank can use a plastic bag to cover hands while using the nozzle, as well as typing in credit card information. Once again, though, she recommends washing hands thoroughly once rehome.
Over the weekend, both the City of Murray and Calloway County governments issued a strong joint statement reminding residents to exercise social distancing when at stores after receiving complaints from citizens about others not following such guidelines. In that statement, Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes not only gave recommendations for proper social distancing, but also urged residents to exercise patience with other shoppers and merchants as stress is at a high level.
Those recommendations read as follows:
• “First and foremost, please use social distancing of at least 6 feet when you are shopping for your necessities. This is of the utmost importance and vital to flattening the curve of this virus. Please observe this distance as you check out as well. It is natural as you are waiting in line to be closer than 6 feet. We must be vigilant to maintain that 6 foot distance. •• Please send one family member in to do weekly shopping. This is not a time for multiple family members to saturate our stores that have graciously stayed open in spite of the pandemic. • “Please don’t make multiple shopping trips per week unless it is absolutely necessary. This places our retail workers and our residents at greater risk. Please try to go once a week and get your necessities.
• “Please exercise patience with our retail workers and our neighbors. Many of our local businesses are working with short staffs due to this virus. They are working hard to provide service to all of us, and please be patient and appreciative of all of them. This is also not a time to scold anyone. If you see some of our neighbors violating the recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Public Health please tell an associate of the business so they can address the problem.
• “And finally, if you have the ability, please use online ordering with our local businesses so you can pick up your items without going inside the business. If you do not have that ability, please reach out to friends and neighbors who may be able to do that for you. If online ordering is not an option, we have been told that there are many individuals who come in and pick up items for several friends and neighbors in one trip. This cuts down on the crowds in the retail establishments and will limit contacts and help us flatten the curve of this virus.”
