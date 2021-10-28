MURRAY – The personal care home Fern Terrace will be shutting its doors in mid-November due to staff shortage.
Fern Terrace has been in service for 49 years and is owned by Davco Homes Inc. Corporation based in Owensboro. According to Darin Simpson, co-owner of Davco Homes, the corporation is the oldest personal care provider in the state and has been in business for more than 65 years. It is also the largest personal care home provider with five homes and one assisted living facility and has cared for 11,000 residents.
“There are a few reasons (why we are closing Murray),” Simpson said. “COVID has hit our industry very hard and it has also caused us to have employee shortages. We couldn’t keep asking our employees to do all of the overtime that they were having to do.”
Simpson also said that Fern Terrace is regulated by the state on how much they can charge residents to live there.
“So if people’s wages go up, or their price of goods or food goes up, other (providers) can adjust, we cannot,” Simpson said. “Kentucky is the least paid per resident in the country.”
He explained that Davco only receives $44.97 a day per resident, compared to other states that receive $145-$160. With that, they are expected to be able to provide: boarding, three meals, three snacks, activities, costs related to COVID-19, linens/clothing/furniture, oversight of medical care, therapeutic diets, 24-hour supervision, dietician services, medication services/administration, residential care, housekeeping/laundry service, personal care services and bathing supplies.
Employees of Fern Terrace have been offered to be transferred to their Mayfield location. He said that those who choose not to move will receive help in finding placement in other facilities. His brother, Robert Simpson, who co-owns the business with him, is currently working with the resident’s families about placement in their locations throughout Western Kentucky.
“If we (received) the same amount of money as other states, we wouldn’t be in this position of having to close. Something has to change, or other providers will start going out of business.”
