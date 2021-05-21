PADUCAH (KT) – After being closed for more than two weeks for repairs, the only direct connection between Kentucky and Missouri is now back in operation --the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.
The ferry has been closed since May 5 for engine maintenance. Some of the required parts were in short supply, which caused the maintenance work to take longer than anticipated.
Captain Jeremy Newsom said the maintenance work was completed late on Wednesday, allowing the ferry to reopen on Thursday.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
In addition to providing a critical transportation link between Kentucky and Missouri for daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.
Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.