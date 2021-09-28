MURRAY – Saturday’s Festival of Champions band competition was a huge success for Murray High School. The Tiger Band won the grand champion title by 5.4 points.
The total score for the Tiger Band was 80.350 with the second place band, Christian County High School, scoring 74.950. Murray came out on top in every category minus best percussion, which went to Christian County High School. Murray scored 149 points in the percussion category while Christin County scored 155 points. The entire ranking from FOC was: Murray High School (80.350); Christian County High School (74.950); Barren County High School (74); Hopkinsville High School (71.550); McCracken County High School (66.200); Madisonville North Hopkins High School (66.150); Calloway County High School (65.500); Trigg County High School (63.850); Muhlenberg County High School (62.20); Henry County High School (58.700); Todd County Central High School (58.500); Marshall County High School (55.100); and Ballard Memorial High School (46.550).
The scores are posted on kyband.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.