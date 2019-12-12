MURRAY — The annual Walk-Through session for The Murray Bank Festival of Lights/Christmas in the Park show will be from 5:30-7 p.m. today in Central Park.
This event gives visitors the chance to see the popular Christmas lights display from a different perspective than usual as they can see the lights up close, as opposed to the usual way of seeing it from inside vehicles.
High school bands will play and free hot chocolate will be available with Santa Claus also available to take gift requests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.