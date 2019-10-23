MURRAY —In case people were questioning what they were seeing Tuesday in Murray’s Central Park, they can be assured that their eyes were not playing tricks on them.
Those really were Christmas displays being placed in the park … more than two months from Dec. 25.
That is because it takes a lot of time for Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm and his staff to properly place the more-than 500 individual displays that comprise the annual Murray Bank Festival of Lights/Christmas in the Park show.
“It’s Oct. 22, 2019. This is the first day of Christmas!” proclaimed Wilhelm as he and his team, consisting of Parks and Recreation employees LaTosha Shankle, Sammy Cain and Tonya Kendall, worked to place the first display after the welcoming sign at the intersection of Arcadia Circle and Gil Hopson Drive. The bank’s sign is one of the largest of the show and is positioned just north of the ranger station on Gil Hopson, where volunteers collect food items and monetary donations each year.
“I have to get it up this early, though. I’ve got over 500 of these to put up over the next month-and-a-half,” he added.
Wilhelm and his team will continue their work up to the opening night of the show, traditionally set for Thanksgiving night, which is Nov. 30 this year.
“We know that there are a lot of folks who come to Murray for Thanksgiving that want to see it,” he said.
Wilhelm said he has already had the setup in his mind for a few months, as to where pieces will be located in both Central and Chestnut parks. Chestnut became part of this show about three years ago.
“The biggest thing I try to do in designing it is to keep themes together. This more of a show to me (than a display) and I want it where, when you come in here, you see one theme, then it melds into the next theme, then it melds into the next theme, and what I want to do is create kind of a semi story,” said Wilhelm, who is in his seventh year of designing the show.
“So I try to keep all of the North Pole Santa’s Workshop displays together and all of the religious displays together. Then, we have vehicles and sports, and I try to keep them together. I tend to start off with the religious section (which has come immediately after where the large Murray Bank display sits) and have the Santa’s Workshop North Pole section be last. This year, I’m reversing that and I’m also moving the gingerbread people around.
“I’m putting the vehicles where the gingerbread displays used to go. I do that to try and keep it new. I want people to be able to see the show every year and see something new, something that maybe they didn’t see the year before, even if it is the same displays they see year after year after year after year. If it’s in a different spot, it looks like a different show.”
Central visitors also may have noticed that Halloween lights displays have been brightening the path along Gil Hopson throughout October. Those will stay in place through the massive Trail of Treats event on Oct. 31.
“The Halloween displays pre-date me. It used to be that we used them the night of the Trail of Treats, but I got the idea many years ago that, since I have these displays, why don’t I put them up for the entire month of October, and just turn them on like we do the Christmas show?” he said. “We’ve actually started selling them like we do the Christmas show.”
Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland is sponsoring the Halloween display, which has been expanded this year to about 15 displays.
“We’ve got many more of these Halloween displays too, so I’m thinking that, if this really takes off like the Christmas show, I can be doing lights many, many months, as opposed to the four I have to do them now,” Wilhelm said.
“I do this for four months! This is my baby, though. I love it and I love it when it’s up. It’s a lot of work, and it’s a month-and-a-half of torture getting it set up. Then it’s about a month of joy when you see everyone enjoy it. Then it’s another three weeks or so of tearing it down.”
