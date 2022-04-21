MURRAY – With 62 schools attending from all over the region, Murray State University’s FFA Field Day came roaring back Wednesday after two years of pandemic disruption.
This was the 70th annual field day for regional Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters, which is hosted by the Hutson School of Agriculture. Although the pandemic did not cause any of the annual events to be fully canceled, Hutson School Dean Tony Brannon said 2020’s Field Day was entirely virtual and last year’s was a hybrid of virtual and in-person with limited attendance.
“We’re glad to be back and better than ever,” Brannon said. “It’s a record-setting year with more than 60 schools and around 1,500 kids. We’ve got about 17 different contests and activities, and it’s the result of the academic training and classroom instruction they have through agriculture education. This is the way FFA allows them to compete and show us their merit. It’s also a very good opportunity for us to get that many kids and that many schools on our campus to continue to support our growing agriculture program.”
Brannon said the School of Agriculture has been putting on this signature event for so long that staff have it “down to a science,” and he said people who come to town are always amazed that they can host this many activities in one day. He said it was exciting for the school to once again be able to host so many FFA students from all over the region, including a few schools from Illinois.
“The students are ready to get out, get active and show us what they’ve learned for a couple of years, so we’re excited to host them,” Brannon said.
Calloway County High School’s Jacob Falwell said this is his 20th year as an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. Another FFA advisor, Cassie Miller, is a 2008 CCHS graduate, and this is her fourth year as an ag teacher at the school.
“Murray State has been able to host this for 70 years, and you can see from the amount of kids that are here that it’s obviously well managed and well-run,” Falwell said. “Chapters wouldn’t drive four or five hours to come here if it wasn’t good. It’s diverse and there’s a lot of contests to compete in, whether it’s individual kids or teams. We’ve got kids riding horses, we’ve got kids identifying plants, we’ve got kids judging livestock and welding. It’s just a good opportunity to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and put it into practice.”
“When I was a student, I always really looked forward to Field Day because it was a day when so many FFA members get to apply what we’ve been learning in the classroom all year,” Miller said. “So now as a teacher, I’m really excited to be on the other end of that. I’m able to teach things in the classroom and get kids excited about agriculture and we can come over here and compete against schools from all over.”
Murray High School’s FFA advisor, Brittany Forgey, started her current job last July, but she is a veteran of the Field Day from having taught in McCracken County for 13 years before that. She said her students had been having a great time and were enjoying learning through all the hands-on activities.
“This is our first real year of having the FFA, and it’s really taken off at our school,” said Murray Independent FFA Chapter President Carson Gilliam. “With COVID dying down, it’s really grown and I really, really enjoy it. I think it was a great addition to Murray High.”
Caldwell County High School won the overall FFA Field Day competition with a score of 5,880, and Calloway County High School came in second with 5,556. Third, fourth and fifth place went to Henderson County (5,219), Marshall County (4,961) and McCracken County (4,437), respectively. Murray Independent’s FFA chapter earned a score of 2,105. The other results, in order of category, are are below:
• CCHS won the overall horticulture contest with a score of 1,180.
• CCHS came in second behind Madisonville North Hopkins (825) in mechanization results with a score of 805.
• CCHS came in eighth in livestock judging with a score of 776.
• MHS came in second behind a team from Vienna, Illinois (781) in dairy judging with a score of 774, and CCHS scored 648.5 in that category. MHS student Jonathan Dick placed placed first in the individual competition.
• CCHS came in fourth in floriculture results with a score of 600.
• CCHS placed first in nursery results with a score of 580. CCHS students Ginni Mikulcik and Isaac Martin placed first and second, respectively, in the individual competition.
• CCHS came in fifth in meats evaluation with a score of 778 and an adjusted score of 692.
• CCHS placed fifth in soil judging with a score of 563 and an adjusted score of 843. MHS scored 335 in that category, with an adjusted score of 502.
• CCHS scored 719 in poultry judging, with an adjusted score of 523.
• CCHS placed first in tobacco judging with a score of 970, and CCHS’s Cooper Housden placed first in the individual competition.
• CCHS placed third in veterinary science with a score of 606, and CCHS’s Madelynn Steward placed third in the individual competition.
• CCHS’s Trace Johnson placed third in auctioneering with a score of 330.
• CCHS’s Luke Murdock placed sixth in seed identification with a score of 215. MHS (no name listed) scored 165.5 in that category.
• CCHS’s Tyler Ward placed third in tool identification with a score of 232.
• CCHS scored 30 in weed identification.
• MHS’s Carson Gilliam placed first in tractor driving with a score of 360. CCHS’s Luke Hale placed fifth with a score of 260.
