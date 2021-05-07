MURRAY — Murray State University had many key events become casualties in 2020, to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the Hutson School of Agriculture, though, one was particularly painful, not only because of how it involves almost everyone in the school, but, most importantly, because it is its biggest recruiting tool —FFA Field Day. In 68 previous years, it attracts an average of 40 high schools from at least four states, supplying about 1,300 potential recruits to Murray State for a day of agriculture-related competition.
Tuesday, it returned. Yes, the 69th edition of this event was conducted on an abbreviated basis, with much smaller numbers because of the continued threat the pandemic poses. However, as Hutson School Dean Dr. Tony Brannon said, it was needed.
“The schools were very appreciative of us having this and a big reason is because their kids have been wanting to do something,” Brannon said. “When we sent out a survey earlier, the thing we were hearing most for responses was how their schools were having baseball again and basketball again, but the FFA kids weren’t able to compete. They hadn’t been able to go to places and show their knowledge.
“And for us, we’ve had some great virtual events in the past year, but there is nothing like getting everyone back on our campus.”
And there was nothing like making the short walk across College Farm Road for the first time since 2019 for the Calloway County High School FFA team. When the day was over, Calloway had claimed its 17th Field Day overall team title.
“And it’s our first one since 2016,” said Calloway agriculture teacher Jacob Falwell, who was part of a run that resulted in 11 straight Field Day titles that ended in ’16 when Caldwell County began a string of three straight wins.
“We are thrilled with this, and Caldwell has a great program. They have for many years. We knew, though, that we had a a great group of kids that we were taking over there, and it was pretty exciting (Tuesday night) when we learned that we had won.”
Actually, Calloway finished first and second on Tuesday. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, each school was limited to 18 participants; Calloway was divided into two teams and its A team was first with 7,292 points and its B team second with 6.895.5.
Three Calloway competitors emerged as the highest-performing individuals in their fields. Elle Carson took high individual honors for animal science, while Sunny Clark topped ag business and Ginni Mikulcik was the top performer in horticulture.
“It was just great for us to get the chance to utilize their knowledge. We’ve been working hard on this,” Falwell said, adding that the majority of the performers were seniors and juniors. You absolutely wanted seniors to be able to go over there because this was going to be their last time and they didn’t get the chance to go last year.
“Our kids have been amazing with all of this and they have been really wishing to have the chance to do something like this. It was nobody’s fault that they couldn’t. That’s just how it is with (a pandemic).”
Brannon said the wearing of face masks and social distancing were part of the requirements the teams had to follow. He said this was made possible through a lot of effort on the part of the university as a whole.
“We had to have this signed off on,” Brannon said. “We went through all of the channels necessary to do this and we made sure that everything was followed. For example, for the competitions, we didn’t have the kids from all of the teams mixing with each other, we separated them into teams in order to keep them together.
“We had 11 schools this time and I think we had between 175 and 200 kids that came.Yes, that’s a smaller number than we’re used to, but, again, this is something that needed to happen for these schools and we are very happy with how it went.”
The Calloway teams are coached by Falwell and Cassie Miller. Competing students were: Emma Arnett, Elle Carson, Sunny Clark, Kaylee Geurin, Luke Hale, Isaac Martin, Ginni Mikulcik, Olivia Mikulcik, Maia Moore, Jayden Morris, Abby Mott, Jacob Phillips, Preslee Phillips, Savannah Pittman, Kaitlyn Price, Hunter Rudolph, Lillie Thorn and Riley Williams.
