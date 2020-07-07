MURRAY — When it comes to the annual American Amateur Radio League Field Day, it is a highly anticipated event for members of a local group.
While joining ham radio operators from throughout the world for a 24-hour exercise to determine who can make the most contacts across the globe, the Murray State University Amateur Radio Club has turned it into quite a social event. In the past several years, its members have gathered at the Arboretum at Murray State University. Not only do they do their work, but they have been joined by family members, friends and even passersby, who not only watch their activities with interest, but many times get the chance to take a shot at communicating with someone on the other side of the world, all while enjoying a potluck meal.
This year, that was not possible, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Murray State members, as well as probably the majority of their counterparts, had to do their work while isolated from others. Still, longtime Murray State member Bill Call, who is also the assistant director of the Calloway County Office of Emergency Management, said this was not exactly a bad thing.
“It seems like a good variation, to throw in a change of pace and have us experiment with different setups and so forth,” Call said of the event that the AARL held the last weekend of June. “This time, we had members set up mainly in their home stations or some other kind of temporary arrangement.
“We did have a small group that did actually gather at Cherokee Park out at Kenlake State Park (along Kentucky Lake in Aurora), but this was a different kind of field day that encouraged individual operation and experimentation with setups, rather than doing it as a group, and I think it has its place in the type of training Field Day is.”
Some aspects of Field Day did not change for the Murray State club and they were in a competition with other clubs throughout Kentucky. Each year, clubs battle to see who can make the most contacts and the Murray State club does usually fare well, though it has yet to claim the title at the top in the commonwealth, usually finishing in the top three.
As of Monday, the results for this year remained unknown.
“We still haven’t totaled it yet, but we’re supposed to put our points together in the next week or so,” he said. “Usually, all of the work is done at one sight, so you have one submission, but that’s got to be different this year. The (AARL) has come up with a way for individual submissions this time where (on the AARL website), there’s an entry line on the screen that says, ‘What radio club are you part of?’ They have a drop-down menu for all of the radio clubs that have submitted Field Day reports the last few years. When our folks select our club, they’re able to make the submission and that’s how we get our totals.”
However, while fun and games is part of this activity, Call also notes that it is very serious. It is ham operators that probably would play a major role in providing communications for the Murray-Calloway County community in the event of a disaster that could result in emergency lines being cut. Ham operators are able to still produce a signal, and Call has talked several times of how this was proven during the legendary Ice Storm of 2009, where ham operators were able to reach state officials in Frankfort to relay word as to the seriousness of the situation.
The entire Purchase Area, including Murray and Calloway County, was without power for at least a week, several places for even longer.
However, that is not a problem in late June.
“Band conditions were better than we thought they’d be,” Call said, citing that activity in the 11-year sunspot cycle has made distant contacts difficult to obtain. “I’ve got another ham operator (Dan Reimer) who lives about two miles north of me (north of Murray) and he’s actually got a little better antenna than I do and he was able to make something like 300 contacts, and he told me that’s one of the best operating experiences he’s ever had on Field Day. The conditions were really good for him.
“Now, the crew that set up at Cherokee Park really had some tough field conditions to contend with, being they were using temporary antennas and had trees to deal with, as well as rainstorms and, from what I understand, they had trouble making contacts. Their experience, though, was a technical type of learning, which included how to set up a portable station in less than ideal conditions, so they learned a lot doing that.”
A teacher for many years at Murray State, Call also had a very special opportunity that came his way this year, and it probably would have happened, whether the club had met at the Arboretum as it usually does, or the way it transpired because of the pandemic.
In the weeks leading into Field Day, his grandson, Joshua Sloan, 11, of Murray, engaged in some serious study of this art. He made enough progress to, first, earn his entry level license, then, just two days before the big day, upgrading to a general class license, which Call said was a significant step up in caliber.
And then, they participated, side-by-side in Call’s shop, on Field Day.
“I named off some different things that might happen, different ways we might participate and places we might go and set up. Well, his grandma (Brenda) kind of the set the pace that I couldn’t beat. She said, ‘Joshua, if you stay here at the house and out in the shop, I’ll cook meals for you.’ So he opted to stay here,” Call said, a laugh coming to his voice.
“It was a good training opportunity for him, though, to operate an HF radio and to get into crowded band conditions. We had several of us trying to get on the same frequency at once and he did right well with it. The two of us, as a team, took turns at the mic and we totaled 136 contacts and he made 43 of them by himself. That’s pretty impressive for an 11-year-old.
“He made three Canadian contacts and I think he was on the mic for one of those, and he was excited about that one particularly. When there’s a crowd and you hear that a station is available for contact, you’re going to have two or three of us jumping on it. Well, he was the one to get through. He’d pump his fist and be real excited about that. So that was a blast.
“My Field Day wasn’t one, this time, of technical development or anything. It was the training of a new operator, who just happened to be my grandson.”
