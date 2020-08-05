MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday morning it would like to extend its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of the fifth person to have died from COVID-19 locally.
The department said it had received notification of the county’s fifth death related to the coronavirus that morning. In addition, the department received notification of four new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The patients are all residents of Calloway County.
In his daily COVID-19 update from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the Calloway County death was that of a 53-year-old man. He did not offer any other details.
The Calloway County death was one of seven that Beshear reported Tuesday.
“That is seven more than we ever want to lose,” Beshear said. “Let me warn you that this is probably going to be a really tough month as far as our losses in Kentucky.”
Murray-Calloway County Hospital Director of Marketing Melony Morgan said Tuesday that the fifth death did not occur at MCCH.
The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 195, with 157 cases fully recovered, 31 isolated at home, two hospitalized and five deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.