MURRAY — So far, the pace for candidates filing to run for local offices in Calloway County in the soon-to-arrive new year of 2020 is quite slow.
Monday, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said that only four candidates have submitted their campaign papers to officially enter 2020 races, and they are all in the same race. Incumbents John Mark Roberts, Jeremy Bell, Rose Ross Elder and Monty McCuiston have all officially filed to seek re-election on the Murray City Council, with Elder and McCuiston each seeking their second term, while Roberts is seeking his third and Bell his eighth.
However, those are all the candidates so far, and the deadline is approaching quickly.
“They have until Jan. 10,” Faulkner said, adding that while it might seem like other prospective candidates are living a bit on the proverbial edge when it comes to waiting to officially enter their races, it is not exactly surprising. “In a lot of cases, I think a lot of them like to get all of the holidays out of the way, or, if they’ve been away, they wait to get back into town.”
However, she said the Murray City Council race is a bit unusual compared to others in that, while a May primary election may or may not be necessary (at least 25 candidates are required for a primary), to be even eligible to run, the Jan. 10 deadline has to be met. This is different from past years, when the deadline was at the end of the month.
“It was, but I think it’s one of those things where (state election officials) have now said it has to be so many days after so many days of something – not sure exactly what – but these things change from time to time,” Faulkner said. “If they’ll get in here, we can get them filed and they’ll be ready, whether there is a primary or not.
“It doesn’t work too well to be waiting until the last minute on something like this.”
Other races do not have filing deadlines until the spring, she said, so urgency is not a factor right now. These include races for Hazel City Council and the boards of education for Calloway County Schools and the Murray Independent School District, where there is a potentially interesting situation developing.
Jason Howell, who was elected to the MISD board in 2016, has filed as a candidate for the Kentucky 1st District state Senate seat currently occupied by Stan Humphries, a Cadiz Republican. Humphries has announced that he will not be seeking a third four-year term in 2020 but will serve the rest of his term. Howell, also a Republican, can remain on the board during his candidacy and can serve the rest of his term that also expires at the end of 2020.
If Howell wins the May 19 primary election, though, it would more than likely mean his time with the board would be coming to an end, because the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office said Monday that a candidate’s name cannot appear in two different races on the same ballot. That is under Kentucky Revised Statute 118.405. In other words, Howell would have to choose between remaining the Republican nominee for Senate or to file before the June 2 deadline for school board.
That June 2 deadline is also in effect for the Hazel City Council race.
