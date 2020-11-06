MURRAY — This afternoon, the Calloway County Clerk’s Office released what it says are the final results of the 2020 general election for Calloway County.
These results include mail-in ballots that were postmarked Tuesday, which meant they were allowed to be counted into the final total. The deadline for counting those ballots was 4:30 p.m. today. These results will remain unofficial until the Kentucky Board of Elections certifies them. The results were sent to Frankfort today.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said only 13 ballots were postmarked Tuesday. Therefore, there were no changes to the results that were reported earlier this week.
Here is how the results look as of today:
PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES
Republican Party: Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 11,361 65.04%
Democratic Party Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 5,794 33.20%
Libertarian Party Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 227 1.30%
Independent Kanye West/Michelle Tidball 44 .25%
Independent Brook Pierce/Kayla Ballard 27 15%
KENTUCKY UNITED STATES SENATE
Republican Party Mitch McConnell 10,364 60.85%
Democratic Party Amy McGrath 6,177 35.35%
Libertarian Party Brad Barron 664 3.80%
KENTUCKY 1ST DISTRICT UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE
Republican Party James R. Comer 11,944 69.10%
Democratic Party James Rhodes 5,341 30.90%
KENTUCKY 1ST DISTRICT STATE SENATOR
Republican Party Jason G. Howell 13,664 (Unopposed)
KENTUCKY 5TH DISTRICT STATE REPRESENTATIVE
Republican Party Mary Beth Imes 11,540 67.08%
Democratic Party Shannon Davis-Roberts 5,668 32.94%
KENTUCKY COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE, 1ST APPELLATE DISTRICT, 1ST DIVISION (Unexpired term)
Chris McNeill 7,138 53.08%
Jenny Hines 6,309 46.92%
KENTUCKY 42ND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FAMILY COURT JUDGE (Unexpired term)
Ryan R. Yates 4,148 28%
Stephanie Perlow 10,665 72%
CALLOWAY COUNTY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION, 2ND DISTRICT
Mitch Ryan 1,383 (unopposed)
CALLOWAY COUNTY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION, 4TH DISTRICT
Shannon Bobo (Write-In) 10
CALLOWAY COUNTY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION, 5TH DISTRICT
Danny “Van” Pittman Jr. 3,353 (unopposed)
MURRAY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION
Gayle Rogers 2,321 48.77% *
Richard H. Crouch 2,438 51.23% *
HAZEL CITY COUNCIL
Lisa Kell 108 15.30% *
Gail Jones 97 13.74% *
Lori Charlton 95 13.46% *
Alli Hilliard Robertson104 14.73% *
Jodi Hanneman 81 11.47%
Joe Thompson 120 17% *
Dale Taylor 101 14.31% *
MURRAY CITY COUNCIL
Dan Miller 2,581 7.06% *
Adam Wade 1,477 4.04%
Orville Herndon 1,505 4.12%
Johnny Bohannon 2,249 6.18% *
John Mark Roberts 2,234 6.11% *
Linda Cherry 2,676 7.32% *
Rose Ross Elder 2,489 6.81% *
Jeremy Bell 2,685 7.35% *
Alice Rouse 2,321 6.35% *
Patricia Seiber 2,347 6.42% *
Burton Young 2,098 5.74% *
Terry Strieter 1,976 5.41%
Monty McCuiston 2,451 6.71% *
Danny O. Hudspeth 3,087 8.45% *
Wesley S. Bolin 2,425 6.64% *
Mark Mallory 1,935 5.30%
Bold indicates top vote getter
* represents winners of available seats
