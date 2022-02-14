MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education heard reports from district directors and school principals at is monthly meeting Thursday.
Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel presented the final version of the 2022-23 school calendar to the board. The 2022-23 calendar includes 173 student days, with the first student day on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, and the final student day on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Fall break will be Oct. 3-7, 2022 and spring break will be April 3-7, 2023. The final day of the first semester will be Dec. 16, 2022, and the first day of the second semester will be Jan. 4, 2023.
Maintenance Director Kenny Duncan reported strong progress on the HVAC projects at East Elementary, Calloway County Preschool and Calloway County Middle School. Duncan also noted the beginning of construction of the district’s new multi-purpose gymnasium being built between the central office and Calloway County Middle School. Duncan also reported no major damage to facilities from the recent ice storm.
Other district directors reported improvements in their departments. Food service director Megan Adams noted she was able to fill open positions and is noticing food supply issues from vendors starting to resolve. Technology director Caleb Reinhardt discussed the security camera upgrade at Calloway County High School.
Principals said they were proud of their students’ progress and were optimistic about the second semester. They reported strong participation from students from the recent at-home NTI learning days due to the winter weather. Schools also are seeing a significant increase in student attendance due to declining COVID-19 cases in the county. Principals were also excited to describe achievements from student clubs and athletic teams.
The next scheduled meeting for the Calloway County Board of Education is 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Calloway County Schools district office.
