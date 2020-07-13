GRAND RIVERS — A fire early Sunday morning destroyed a pier and several boats at Green Turtle Bay Marina and Resort in Grand Rivers.
According to West Kentucky Star, the fire began at about 3 a.m. on Pier 11. The fire was preceded earlier by an electrical storm which occurred around 2:30 a.m., West Kentucky Star reported.
The first report of the fire to management was made by a boater on an adjoining dock. By 3:30 a.m., firefighters from Livingston and Marshall counties were engaged in attempts to contain the fire utilizing fire boats and land-based equipment, the media outlet reported.
The entire pier, as well as many of the boats located on the dock, were destroyed by the fire. Another heavy rainstorm that arrived at 4 a.m. helped the firefighters prevent the spread of the fire to other docks in the harbor, it was reported.
At this point, there are no known personal injuries and the source of the fire remains unknown. Affected boat owners are being contacted by management and advised of the incident, West Kentucky Star said.
