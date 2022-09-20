HAZEL – Calloway County Fire-Rescue battled its first tobacco barn fire of the season Monday afternoon north of downtown Hazel.
The fire occurred near the intersection of Meyers and Lavender streets and was called in around 1:30 p.m. CCFR Deputy Chief Zach Stewart said the barn, which collapsed as volunteer firefighters attempted to extinguish the wall of flames, contained about five acres of dark-fire tobacco.
“This is the first tobacco barn fire of the season so far,” Stewart said. “It sound like most of the farmers are starting to wrap up the firing season, but unfortunately, this gentleman’s barn didn’t quite make it to the end. This is the last burn he had. Somebody called it in, somebody contacted him and he confirmed it was an actual fire, and we responded accordingly.
Stewart said about 15 firefighters responded to the fire. Although the flames and smoke stretched quite high into the sky, Stewart said a five-acre barn is far from the largest barn to which CCFR has been called.
“This is actually a pretty medium-sized barn, he said. “Sometimes we go to barn fires that are upwards of 10 or 12-acre barns and sometimes even larger, depending on the farmer and the size of crop they have.”
Dark-fire tobacco is the dominant tobacco crop in western Kentucky and is mostly used for smokeless tobacco products, as opposed to the burley used to make cigarettes. Since smoke is needed to make the product, there is always a risk of a fire getting out of control, but sometimes people call 911 when they see smoke flowing out of a barn operating normally. Ray Murdock with Murdock & Sons Farms recently explained to the Ledger & Times an easy way to tell the difference before making an emergency call.
“If you see a barn on fire before the flames come through, it’s just like there’s a huge fan blowing that smoke; it just goes straight up in the air with a lot of pressure behind it,” Murdock said. “But if the smoke is just kind of lazily drifting, then you know it’s OK. But if it looks like it’s being forced, that means there’s fire under it.”
