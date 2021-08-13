MURRAY — When firefighters left the scene of an early-morning blaze that severely damaged the garage of a large house Thursday morning outside of Murray, they believed they had put the flames to rest.
Whether it was the searing heat of the summer day or brisk winds that began to blow after the noon hour, the flames returned at about 2 in the afternoon, bigger and stronger than they had been in the pre-dawn hours with the garage. Quickly, the flames spread into the main structure on the property, a massive two-story house that eventually could not withstand the inferno that left it in ruins in the Saratoga Farms subdivision just west of Murray.
“We were out here at 2 o’clock this morning, both us and Murray, and we thought we had it,” said Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan, frustrated at how the situation had changed so drastically when CCFR and the Murray Fire Department returned that afternoon. They were still at the scene as darkness settled Thursday evening.
However, that did not involve firefighters actually engaging the blaze from inside. That decision was made after Morgan said two firefighters had to be taken from the scene in ambulances. One was believed to have been overcome by the heat, while another was injured when the ceiling fell.
City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers confirmed this during Thursday evening’s meeting of the Murray City Council and said that firefighter, who is with MFD, had just been released from Murray-Calloway County Hospital after sustaining burns. Rogers said it is believed the impact was strong enough to dislodge the firefighter’s helmet.
Morgan said the firefighters were transported by ambulance, it was decided to start fighting the fire at long-range, with water cannons of trucks parked in the driveway.
“I talked to the homeowners and told them that I hated having to do that and, thankfully, they agreed that our manpower was more important,” he said. “I’m one who wants to fight (fires), but this was going to take a lot of hand work with tearing down walls and sheet rock. We’ve gotten two transported; it’s not worth it to have more.”
The house is owned by Larry and Connie Evans. Connie said that while the situation was obviously painful, she wanted to express one thing.
“I want to say thank you to all of the firefighters who came to try and help us. They’ve been just wonderful,” she said.
