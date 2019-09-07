In response to numerous questions about the use of fire extinguishers and how best to extinguish certain types of fire, this week’s article will introduce basic information about the classes of fire and what type of fire extinguisher to use in specific situations.
The classification of types of fire came about over the natural course of time and life experience. That is to say, based on the products that have been developed over the years for our everyday use, and the chemical make-up of those products and the way they burn, fire has been classified by scientists and fire service professionals into five classes:
• Class A: Ordinary combustibles – wood, paper, cloth, etc.
• Class B: Flammable liquids and gases – gasoline, solvents, paint thinners, tar, propane, butane, etc.
• Class C: Electrical/energized products – electric motors, appliances, tools, transformers, office equipment, lighting, high-voltage batteries, etc.
• Class D: Combustible metals – magnesium, titanium, aluminum, potassium, sodium, powdered steel, etc.
• Class K: Combustible cooking oils – greases, animal fats, vegetable fats, etc.
These five classifications of fire are typical in the United States and for much of the world. The classification of fire also drove the efforts to standardize fire extinguishing products/agents, and to standardize fire fighting methods and equipment based on what “class” of fire is burning.
Before our lesson in the classification of fire and the use of extinguishers continues, you must be introduced to the basics of fire science, which includes basic physical science and elementary chemistry of fire, in order to have a more practical understanding of the classification of fire and the proper use of fire extinguishers.
Over the next few weeks, I will present in brief, specific information related to the disciplines referenced-above, and that is relevant to the current topic; i.e., the classes of fire, and what fire extinguisher(s) to use to extinguish a specific fire.
In closing, I trust that you have found the above information useful, and that you are looking forward to the upcoming article that continues on this topic. Thank you for your questions and interest; and remember! When in doubt regarding the proper use of a fire extinguisher, consult the experts.
Once again, I thank you for your questions and concern for public safety. For questions or further information, contact the City’s website, and/or the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
