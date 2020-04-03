I sincerely hope everyone is well and doing fine, especially in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus. I encourage everyone to continue to practice the social distancing and disinfecting protocols that have been instituted by the local, state and federal government, respectively.
The subject of this week’s article revisits the topic of replacing windows, or structurally adding new windows to habitable occupancies. In Murray, there are more and more owners of buildings that are being used as multi-use occupancies – and specifically business/living space combinations. The focus of this article concentrates on the “living space” portion of a multi-use occupancy.
The Building Code, Fire and Life-Safety Code, and the Property Maintenance Code, respectively, all speak to the size and performance of the windows that are installed to habitable dwellings, specifically at rooms where people sleep – like bedrooms. Whether the window you choose is a single-hung, double-hung, horizontal-slide or hinged crank-open window, the bottom of the window must be no higher than 44 inches from the interior finish floor, and that part of the window MUST be the part that opens – the part closest to the floor. Also, this part of the window that opens, should provide you with a minimum of 5 square feet of clear opening should you ever have the need to escape through the window due to fire or other emergency situation.
When shopping for your new replacement windows, simply measure the inside opening of the window area that would be closest to the finish floor. You’re looking for an opening that is no less than 20 inches in width, and no less than 24 inches in height. For windows below grade level, or that are above 44 inches from the finish floor at grade level, the clear opening size is typically 5.7 square feet. (Reference the current Kentucky Building Code).
If any given bedroom has only one window that is appropriate for escape, you CANNOT install a window air conditioner unit in that window – as doing so puts lives at risk, and is a violation of all the Codes previously mentioned. Adding a second window in a bedroom is always an option if you desire to keep using a window air conditioning unit.
One more option for a bedroom having only one escape appropriate window (that has an air conditioner unit) is to install a door that opens directly to the outside. In this instance, you will meet the requirements of every bedroom having two avenues of escape – the door leading into the bedroom from the interior of the house, and the door leading directly to the outside. If you find it necessary to have to provide a second door to an apartment above the business aspect of a multi-use occupancy, you will also have to provide an appropriate landing and set of stairs – with lighting for night use.
In closing, I realize there are many different housing styles and personal situations out in the real-world. So as always, I encourage you to seek advice from professionals such as your local building official, and/or credentialed building contractors.
I sincerely hope this information has been helpful to you, and that you’ve been reminded of the fact that you are the person most responsible for your own life-safety, and the life-safety of your loved-ones, and/or possible tenant. Should you have any questions, please contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
