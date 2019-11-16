This week’s article is the first of two on the subject of closing your bedroom door when you go to sleep. This one simple action has already saved many lives in both residential and commercial fire situations and, that being so, the Fire Service wants to educate as many citizens as possible about this simple yet highly effective life-saving behavior.
The very existence of the Fire Service is to save life and property and to study ways to prevent losses and reduce risk. To aid in accomplishing the No. 1 priority of the Fire Service (to save life and property), fire service professionals partner with other agencies whose priority is also to help keep society in general as safe as possible. Two very important Fire Service partners are the National Fire Protection Association/NFPA, and the Underwriters Laboratories/UL, who sponsor the Firefighter Safety Research Institute/FSRI – (hereinafter, the Institute).
It is the research and testing that was conducted by the Institute, driven by impetus provided by the Fire Service, which will be the focus of this two-part article. Here, the takeaway lesson for the public in general is to close the doors to all rooms where people are sleeping to increase chances of survival in the event of fire. And, to be sure, the closing of doors before going to sleep shall be done in concert with you having working smoke alarms/detectors in every sleeping room, and in hallways leading to the sleeping rooms – including basements and attics, especially if those spaces are used for sleeping.
To help everyone remember to close the door before sleeping, the tag-phrase “Close Before You Doze” was created. Simply stated, the single action of having your bedroom door closed in a home fire situation will help to keep deadly levels of smoke, carbon monoxide, heat and flames from reaching you, and, in concert with you being alerted of smoke and/or fire by the sounding of your working smoke alarms, your chances of being able to escape fire through your available secondary means of exit (usually your bedroom window), will be greatly increased!
Next time, I will conclude the article by providing specific research data on the subject at hand, which I hope will help to increase your overall knowledge of fire dynamics in residences, and stimulate your interest in fire and life-safety in general.
For further information on the subject, simply Google “Close Before You Doze,” or go directly to the National Fire Protection Association, or Underwriters Laboratories/Firefighter Safety Research Institute.
Once again, I thank you for your interest in public safety. For questions or further information regarding fire and life safety issues in general, contact the City’s website or the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.