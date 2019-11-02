This week’s article comes in response to questions I’ve been asked regarding the proper installation of natural gas-fired water heaters and heating furnaces. As more natural gas lines are installed in and around Murray, many of you are choosing to switch from electric water heaters and heating appliances to natural gas appliances and, often these appliances are located in the garage or other structures attached to your main living space.
The fire and life-safety concern is that we typically store our gasoline-fired vehicles and tools/equipment, along with a few gallons of gasoline, in the garage and/or in attached structures too. Here is the issue to watch for: with electrical appliances, we’re used to seeing water heaters and heating units (heat pumps) often times sitting directly on the floor – and with electric appliances, this is typically no problem in the environment of light gasoline vapors, like those present wherever gasoline is stored.
Natural gas and propane fired water heaters, furnaces, etc., CANNOT be placed directly on the floor in ANY environment where gasoline vapors may be found. Why not? Because gasoline vapors are heavier than air, and flammable too! Where gasoline is present, as in most of our garages, flammable vapors are lingering at floor level. If those flammable vapors are in the vicinity of natural gas or propane fired appliances (in the proper vapor-to-air mixture) when they cycle on, which means when the heating-burner flame is present, gasoline vapors could ignite and cause an explosion.
The prescribed remedy to avoid this dangerous situation is to raise the gas-fired appliance up off the floor by a minimum of 18 inches, and that’s specifically 18 inches from the floor to wherever the burner is located in a given appliance.
Additionally, proper venting of gas-fired appliances MUST be provided, including a way for fresh air to be present around the burners to facilitate complete and clean combustion/burning.
All of the Code Authorities are in concert regarding the prescribed “minimum of 18 inches” off the floor for gas-fired appliances, and specifically the National Fire Protection Association / NFPA 54 (National Fuel Gas Code) Chapter 9 [9.1.10.1] Appliance, Equipment and Accessory Installation.
EXCEPTION: Elevation of the ignition source (ignitor/burner) is not required for appliances that are listed as flammable vapor ignition resistant/FVIR. Check with your licensed installer.
As always, it is recommended that you consult with and hire a licensed professional to complete your plumbing, electrical, air and/or heating, or structural related projects.
I sincerely hope this information has been helpful. Progress is good and changing from one type of appliance to another often equates to cost savings and better performance. You just want to be safe and do it right!
In closing, I wish to encourage you to be vigilant to report any suspicious fire-related activity (or otherwise) by calling 911 immediately. Once again, I thank you for your questions and concern for public safety. For questions or further information, contact the City’s website, the City of Murray Building Department and/or the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.