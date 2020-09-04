This week’s article continues to be on the subject of carbon monoxide safety. Many of you have requested clarification of specific points that were presented in the previous two articles, and other readers requested more science on the subject, as one reader put it, so as to have a better understanding of what makes carbon monoxide (CO) so dangerous. So here we go:
First, with respect to having a window cracked-open for ventilation, many of you asked “how many windows should be cracked-open throughout the house, especially during the cold season while I’m running my fuel-fired furnace and/or burning fuels (natural gas, propane, wood, etc.) in my fireplace?” Here, the quick answer is one window and, really, not more than one-half-inch, and then secured in [that] position so it cannot be opened any further by an intruder. It’s recommended that the window you use be in a room such as a service porch/laundry room where no-one dwells for extended periods and won’t be bothered by changing temperatures.
The amount of ventilation in any given house is really based on personal preference – and that includes all-other confined spaces. Some folks like and need a lot of fresh air, while others don’t. The thing to remember is, while fuels are burning in confined spaces, oxygen in the same air you are breathing is being used by the fuel’s fire in order to keep burning. The more fresh air any given fire has around it, the cleaner and more efficient the fire will burn, and less carbon monoxide (CO) will be produced. And remember, a clean and proper furnace vent – that vents directly to the outside – must be in place. Venting (CO) properly out of your house is essential for your good health, and furnace and fireplace venting is code enforced.
Second, with respect to the “science” behind “what makes carbon monoxide (CO) so dangerous,” and without getting to science, I offer the following:
As was previously stated, the first symptoms of (CO) poisoning are similar to the flu, but without the fever. They include:
•Headache
•Fatigue
•Shortness of breath
•Nausea
•Dizziness
These symptoms occur in humans when the air that is breathed contains less than 20.95% oxygen (±) at sea level, and/or when the air breathed is being inhibited by poisons that are displacing the good oxygen – as what happens when (CO) is in the air you breathe. And just what are we breathing on a good day here on earth? Simply stated, it goes like this:
•20.95% Oxygen (O)
•78% Nitrogen (N)
•2% [±] Argon (Ar); Carbon Dioxide (CO2); and, Methane (CH4)
So, we are actually breathing mixed gas, but would absolutely not survive if oxygen was missing. In reality, with roughly only 21% (O) being in the air we breathe, it doesn’t take much to displace (push-out) or to inhibit (taint or poison) the (O) in the air we breathe.
Enter carbon monoxide (CO), and its lethal effect on oxygen-carrying hemoglobin. When carbon monoxide (CO) is breathed-in, it combines with our bloods hemoglobin to produce carboxyhemoglobin, which takes-over the space in hemoglobin that normally carries oxygen, causing the hemoglobin to become ineffective in its ability to carry oxygen throughout the body. The result is the manifestation of the aforementioned symptoms, vital organ shut-down, and death in extreme cases.
In summary, we need oxygen (O) to survive. Anything that would deprive us from getting the oxygen (O) we need to survive must be eliminated.
For further information, reference the Centers for Disease Control/CDC; U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/CPSC; and the National Fire Protection Association/NFPA, respectively.
I sincerely hope this information has been helpful to you, and that you’ve been reminded of the fact that you are the person most responsible for your own life-safety and that of your loved ones. Should you have any questions, please contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
