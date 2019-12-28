Merry Christmas! I sincerely hope everyone had a wonderfully blessed and fire-safe Christmas. As we all continue in the holiday season, the rush remains in full force as we move closer to New Year’s – and the cooking of one wonderful meal after another also remains in full force. That being so, the theme of this week’s article is fire safety in the kitchen.
To begin, please consider the following:
1. Have your meals planned-out as completely as possible, including how you intend to actually cook the meals. Check ALL cooking appliances and make sure they are all working properly.
2. As our homes are now filled with family and friends – usually two to three times more people than normal – try to control the amount of people in your kitchen (especially children), as this will help to reduce distractions and mishaps.
3. Remember to keep anything that can catch fire away from your hot stove, cook-tops, electric hot plates, and warming plates heated by candles or flammable-chemical-saturated Sterno cans, a.k.a. chafing fuel cans, especially food packaging, beverages that are flammable, dish towels and clothing, and seasonal decorations that will easily catch fire.
In our area, the majority of kitchen fires requiring a response from the fire department have been due to pots and pans of cooking oil being left on hot stoves unattended, and the oil being allowed to reach its flash point and/or ignition (or auto-ignition) temperature, and a fire starting with no-one present to extinguish the fire timely. To help you understand this seemingly innocent, yet dangerous situation, I will explain a few “Fire Facts” concerning cooking oil and kitchen fires:
1. Cooking oils are flammable, but are obviously used safely in kitchens every day. Typically, cooking oils only catch fire when exposed to extreme heat for certain periods of time.
2. Some of the oils used for cooking are considered vegetable oils; however, don’t let the name “vegetable oil” fool you. Vegetable oils and all other cooking oils will burn if allowed to reach their respective ignition temperatures. Here are some of the commonly used cooking oils: peanut oil; safflower oil; soybean oil; grapeseed oil; canola oil; corn oil; olive oil; sesame seed oil; sunflower oil
3. What is meant by “flash point”? In this case regarding cooking oils, flash point refers to the lowest temperature by which a cooking oil must be heated in order to form and release an ignitable vapor mixture in air. When this mixture in air is exposed to a source of ignition, such as a spark or a flame, the ignitable mixture will produce a flash of fire – hence the term flash point. With respect to cooking oils, flash point temperatures are usually within the range of 572°-626°F.
4. What is meant by “ignition or auto-ignition temperature”? Again, in this case regarding cooking oils, ignition or auto-ignition refers to the minimum temperature by which a cooking oil must be heated to where, upon reaching such temperature, the oil will automatically ignite itself without a spark or a flame having to be present – hence the term ignition or auto-ignition. With respect to cooking oils, ignition or auto-ignition temperatures are usually within the range of 750°-815°F.
5. In the kitchen fires addressed here regarding Murray, as is the case involving 75% of all kitchen fires nationwide, the cause of the fires is cooking oil being left on a stove’s hot burner UNATTENDED, where the cooking oil is allowed to reach its ignition or auto-ignition temperature resulting in the oil catching fire on its own, and producing flames in excess of 2 feet high on occasion! This type of fire will continue to burn until removed from heat and any other source of ignition and, the fire must be extinguished.
Safety Rules for Hot Oil Fires
Rule 1: If a pan of hot oil catches on fire, turn off the stove as long as you can do so safely, and slide the pan away from the hot burner.
Rule 2: Always have a lid handy. A grease fire like the one in this photo can usually be extinguished simply by placing a lid on the pan. Do so by placing the lid onto the pan from the front to the rear – in this case you are using the lid to shield yourself from the heat of the fire. This action should extinguish the fire very quickly. Only use a lid to extinguish the flame when the fire is small and contained in the pan. Once it has spread beyond the pan, it is best to use a fire extinguisher. If there is no fire extinguisher available, then try throwing baking soda (NOT BAKING POWDER) onto the fire until the fire has been extinguished. If you cannot safely extinguish the fire, or you don’t feel comfortable attempting to extinguish the fire, call 911 immediately.
Rule 3: NEVER pour water on a grease fire! Water will not put out a grease fire, it will only spread the fire and make it worse, perhaps MUCH worse. Pouring water onto oil that has caught fire can cause the oil to almost erupt, exploding out of the pan and splattering in all directions, taking the fire with it.
Recommendation: Purchase at minimum a 2.5 pound ABC or, BC Class fire extinguisher. Most home fire extinguishers come with a wall mounting bracket so that you can store it within easy reach near where you cook. For home grease fires, the newest and most effective type of extinguisher is a wet chemical Class-K extinguisher. This type of fire extinguisher uses a potassium acetate based extinguishing agent with a low pH which also cools the fire as it extinguishes it. This can be important to prevent re-ignition; however, literally putting a proper fitting lid on the fire and removing the pot away from the source of heat will extinguish the fire.
I sincerely hope this information has been helpful to you, and that you’ve been reminded of the fact that you are the person most responsible for your own life-safety and that of your loved ones. On behalf of your City of Murray Fire Department, I wish you and yours a very wonderful, blessed, and fire safe Holiday Season and a Happy New Year! For more information, please consult the City’s website and go to Fire Prevention. Additionally, you can go to nfpa.org, or the Center for Disease Control/CDC, respectively. You may also contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
