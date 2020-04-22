This week I’d like to focus on the subject of applying added caution around the home when conducting your daily routine. But first, on behalf of your entire Fire Department, I’d like to thank every member of our community for your continuing personal efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, and to ultimately overcome the virus. As reported by our governor and by personnel at the federal level, the actions that EVERYONE has been taking to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic are showing very positive results. To this I say BRAVO and keep-up the great work … and again, THANK YOU ALL!
As the majority of the public remains at home due to COVID-19 related directives, the use of every available utility and appliance found in every home is being used to maximum capacity. Additionally, many households have had to create make-shift office space in order to work from home. In one way or another, we’ve all had to take steps to improvise and adapt to our current state of conditions in order to overcome the situation at hand – and we the people of the United States have always done [that] very well!
With respect to makeshift office spaces, be very cautious not to create trip hazards, or to block avenues of escape in the event of emergencies. For instance, when any electrical cord passes across a pathway, use duct tape or masking tape to completely cover the wire(s) in the pathway. And remember, do not block doorways with furniture. KEEP ALL AVENUES OF ESCAPE AVAILABLE AT ALL TIMES.
Moving on, we’re all cleaning everything we come into contact with, and we’re using a lot of products that if ingested, or splashed onto skin or into the eyes, can burn or irritate and possibly cause serious damage and/or illness. Be watchful for and adamant about where cleaning products are left in and around the home, and where they are kept and stored. Make sure the inquisitive littles are not able to access the cleaning products, or anything else that could easily hurt them – including any devices that can burn them, and/or, start a fire – like hot plates, irons, lighters and matches.
In general, cooking, heating, and electrical equipment are among the leading causes of household fires throughout America. That being so, and as the majority of the population continues to stay home, it’s important to recognize where potential hazards exist and what can be done to help prevent accidents and accidental fires.
Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and is responsible for nearly half (49 percent) of all home fires involving cooking equipment. Furthermore, unattended cooking is the number one cause of kitchen related fires, meaning that home cooking fires occur most often when people aren’t keeping an eye on what they’re cooking. Be aware that as everyone is now dealing with unusual routines and out-of-the-ordinary circumstances, such as children home from school and parents working from home, the potential for distracted cooking has greatly increased.
Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires resulting in an average of 52,050 fires across America annually. For much of the country at this time, as evidenced by recent national weather reports, heating systems are still in use and in many cases for many more hours than usual.
Electrical equipment, including the accidental misuse of under-rated extension cords, and the overloading of electrical outlets and circuit breakers, is responsible for an average of 35,100 home fires annually. With everyone being home, the potential of electrical-related fires occurring has also increased. Everything from the use of electrical cooking, cleaning, and entertainment equipment, to the constant charging of cell phones, iPads/tablets, laptops, rechargeable batteries and other digital equipment, is taking place 100 times more often across American households than usual.
With these concerns in mind, the Fire Department and advocates of consumer product safety wish to remind the public to be vigilant during these unprecedented times, and to use best practices for staying fire-safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Here are a few helpful suggestions:
Cooking
• Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling or broiling food. If you MUST leave the kitchen, turn off the stove and all other warming and cooking devices.
• If you are baking, simmering, or roasting food, don’t leave home and, use a timer with an audible alarm to remind you that you are cooking.
• Keep anything that can readily burn – oven mitts, food packaging, wooden utensils, towels or window curtains – away from the stove top or other sources of heat.
• Keep all cooking-pan handles turned inward on the stove away from where someone (especially children), can grab a hot handle or tip a pan over.
• If you have children in your home, create a “child-free zone” of at least 3-feet around stoves, heating equipment, indoor fire-places, outdoor Bar-B-Ques and fire-pits.
Heating
• Keep anything that can burn 3-feet away from heating equipment, including portable space heaters.
• Never use your oven to heat your home – as doing that depletes oxygen levels in your home.
• Remember to turn off portable heaters when leaving home or going to bed.
• Have your heating equipment serviced as necessary, and replace filters as specified by the manufacturer, or more often as necessary.
• If you smell gas in your home, don’t turn on anything and don’t do anything to create a source of ignition – move away from the house and call 911 immediately to report the smell of gas in your home.
Electrical
•When charging your electronic devices, only use the cord(s) that were manufactured for each device – don’t cross-use charging cords.
•DO NOT charge any of your devices under your pillow, on your bed or on a couch.
• Regarding multi-outlet “power-strips,” plug only one “power-strip” into a single duplex outlet (commonly found in all homes).
• Make sure when using an extension cord that it is rated to carry the electric energy needed to properly power the device or equipment you wish to use. Remember! Major appliances MUST be plugged directly into a wall outlet … and one major appliance per outlet, such as a refrigerator, freezer, washer, dryer, microwave, window heaters/air conditioners, etc.
Smoke Alarms
• The City of Murray has a very aggressive program – facilitated by the Fire Department – to install and service smoke alarms/detectors in the residences of certain qualifying citizens within the City of Murray who either lack the monetary resources or physical means to install and service smoke alarms/detectors in their homes.
• In the City of Murray, landlords who rent single-family dwellings, multi-family dwellings such as a duplex, triplex, etc., apartments or any other dwellings where people sleep, MUST provide smoke alarm/detectors in every room where people sleep, and in the common space leading to those rooms, e.g. hallways.
• All homes should adhere to the placement requirements of smoke alarms as outlined above.
For more information, please contact your local city, county or state public service agencies as appropriate and as necessary.
I sincerely hope this information has been helpful to you, and that you’ve been reminded of the fact that you are the person most responsible for your own life-safety, and the life-safety of your loved-ones, and/or possible tenant. Should you have any questions, please contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
