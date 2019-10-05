This week, we finalize our discussion on the classes of fire and the use of fire extinguishers. But before we venture down the road of using fire extinguishers, the subject of safety MUST be presented. No matter what emergency situation you come face-to-face with in life, your safety and the safety of those you are responsible for MUST come first – NO EXCEPTIONS! In a fire situation, this generally means getting you and those you are responsible for, SAFELY away from the fire and the danger the situation presents. For example, if your back yard “permitted” yard debris burn turns out to be a much bigger fire than you expected, you’ll want to remove anyone far enough away from the fire so no one is burned in any way. However, if a fire is getting dangerously close to a propane tank, flammable liquids, or energized power lines, you need to remove yourself away from the danger by 100 yards or more, and as in ALL fire situations that you are NOT absolutely in control of, dial 911 immediately and report the situation.
Regarding common-sense strategy, you must first understand that your best efforts at firefighting should be considered as emergency first-aid ONLY, and NOT as definitive absolute care. In other words, unless you are absolutely certain that you have thoroughly and completely extinguished a fire, leaving no chance for the fire to start again, you will call 911 to report the fire. Firefighters are trained to look where a fire may have “extended to” (often where the eye cannot readily see), and to completely extinguish a fire.
Part of your strategic mindset also includes you realizing what your capabilities are in a given fire situation. Here, I’m speaking of your real-comfort-level with respect to the situation at hand. If you don’t have a realistic sense of confidence about extinguishing a given fire, then don’t attempt to put a fire out – as the fire could get worse and/or you could be injured. No matter what, your strategy should be to call 911 FIRST to report the fire BEFORE you attempt to extinguish a fire. In this way, your back-up will be en route to your location without delay!
With respect to basic first-aid fire fighting tactics, once you’ve decided to attempt to extinguish a fire, whether you’re indoors or outdoors, you will aim the nozzle of the fire extinguisher directly at the base of the fire (where the fire is coming from), and apply the water, dry-powder, or CO2 (carbon dioxide, etc.) until the fire goes out. If you are outdoors and the wind is blowing, you’ll want to position yourself with your back to the wind – the windward side of the fire – so the fire and heat is blowing away from you. In other words, you’ll be following the fire and not walking into the fire.
In summary, remember that successful firefighting efforts begin with SAFETY and understanding what’s on fire. What’s burning dictates what type or kind of fire extinguisher you will use – and that is extremely important – and by now in this series you should know why!
Below is a matrix showing the Classes of Fire and what fire extinguisher, or extinguishers, is best used to extinguish a given fire. As a general rule for use at home, offices, shop, automobile, camper, trailer, boat, or motorcycle, an ABC/dry-powder fire extinguisher will be useful in attempting to extinguish Class A, B, or C fires:
NOTE: Although ABC and BC Dry Chemical extinguishers can control a fire involving electronic equipment, the National Fire Code (NFPA 75-1999 edition), Section 6-3-2, specifically advises against dry-chemical extinguishers for fires involving computers or other delicate electronic equipment due to the potential damage from residues.
This brings our series to a close. I sincerely hope you have increased your knowledge base with respect to the use of portable fire extinguishers and, that you will take steps towards obtaining one or more and acquiring additional knowledge. With respect to fires involving computers or other sensitive and delicate electronic equipment, “CLEAN AGENT” fire extinguishers and permanently installed clean agent fire extinguishing systems are recommended. For further information consult the National Fire Protection Association/NFPA or a licensed fire protection consultant.
Thank you for your interest and questions and, as always, don’t hesitate to contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov with your questions.
