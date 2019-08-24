As Murray State University is back in session and we welcome a host of new students to our community, this week’s article comes in answer to a couple of related questions I was recently asked regarding portable barbecue grills and where they can be used and stored, especially if you live or work in a multi-story apartment/building, with a balcony. In answering these questions, we look to our Fire Code, NFPA-1 which reads: “Gas fired or charcoal grills are not used … or stored … on a balcony, under an overhang, or within 10 feet of any structure.” (10.11.6.1 & 10.11.6.2)
The language here is very clear, and the code is based upon years of statistical study that pointed to numerous structure fires that were caused by barbecue grills being used on balconies and/or under structural overhangs. Furthermore, the risk of fire when using barbecue grills in such locations is found to be so great, most insurance companies will drop you as a customer if they find out you are using and/or storing a barbecue grill on a balcony or under a structural overhang. Claiming ignorance to the knowledge of certain laws, statutes, codes, ordinances, etc., is (generally) no defense when it comes to being held responsible for losses due to the wrongful use of a barbecue grill.
The exception to this situation and to the code as it applies here, is when a barbecue grill on a balcony and/or under a structural overhang, has been structurally engineered into the design of a particular building, and such design has passed all applicable building, life-safety, and fire codes. Remember, the question here was with respect to “portable barbecue grills” – which is ANY barbecue grill that can be readily moved.
One last thought: you can NEVER store or use a barbecue grill inside your home, and you can NEVER store or use propane tanks inside your home for any reason.
Once again, I sincerely hope this information has been helpful, and I thank you for your questions and concern for public safety. For any direct questions please contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
