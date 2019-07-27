This week’s article comes in response to questions I’ve recently been asked about multi-colored diamond-shaped signs seen on some buildings in town, throughout the state, and outside of Kentucky. The folks I was speaking with asked me what the signs meant or stood for, what the colors meant or stood for, why numbers appear on the signs, and why the signs were only seen on some buildings. Again, great questions! And now, I’ll briefly explain what the “signs” are used for and what the colors and numbers mean. But first a little background on the subject.
In the 1960s, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) came up with the diamond-shaped placard (not “sign”) and the system to be used to identify hazards posed by certain materials. Officially, the system’s name is “NFPA 704: Standard system for the Identification of the Hazards of Materials for Emergency Response.” In essence, the diamond-shaped placard was invented as a warning symbol that summarizes the hazards that are present within a structure or a hazardous outdoor area – such as an outdoor fenced electrical service sub-station like the one we have on the east side of Murray.
When responding to a building or an outdoor facility that has a NFPA 704 Placard visible, emergency personnel once trained, can look at the Placard and immediately and easily identify the general risks posed by hazardous materials contained within the building or outdoor facility. The markings on a given placard help on-scene emergency personnel determine what, if any, special equipment should be used, procedures followed, or precautions taken during the initial stages of emergency operations.
Presented here is a NFPA 704 Placard. Notice its diamond shape and the colors: blue, red, yellow and white. Each color represents a specific hazard concern and, based on the severity of risk posed to emergency personnel by the materials within a building or outdoor facility, a number from 0 to 4 is assigned to accompany each color, except the White area. Here, symbols or words are used to identify (generally) high risk hazards such as materials that are radioactive or highly sensitive to water. The 0 to 4 number system is rated as “0” (zero) being normal, or no expected hazard being posed, and, as the numbers increase, indicating a specific hazard’s potential to be harmful, the numbers increase accordingly – where the number “4” indicates a given hazard could be extremely dangerous.
• The color BLUE indicates HEALTH related hazards posed by materials at a given incident as follows:
0 – Normal Materials – Usually no hazard
1 – Lightly Hazardous – Irritating
2 – Hazardous – Use masks or special ventilation
3 – Severe Hazard – Use special clothing and masks
4 – Extreme Hazard – Avoid contact or breathing vapor
• The color RED indicates the FLAMMABILITY of hazards posed by materials at a given incident as follows:
0 – Will not burn
1 – Will burn at temperatures above 200° F
2 – Will burn at temperatures above 100° F
3 – Fire or explosion hazard at normal temperatures below 100° F
4 – Extremely dangerous fire and explosion hazard at temperatures below 73° F
• The color YELLOW indicates the REACTIVITY of hazards posed by materials at a given incident as follows:
0 – Normally stable
1 – Unstable if heated
2 – Violent chemical change if heated
3 – Severe explosion hazard
4 – Extreme Hazard – Vacate area in case of fire
As stated above, the WHITE area of the Placard – found at the bottom – is used to indicate a specific (usually dangerous) characteristic of a hazardous material. Here, you will find words or partial words such as ACID, or COR (corrosive), or symbols such a W (use no water), or (radioactive).
Using the information provided, interpret what the above NFPA 704 Placard indicates to the public.
Once again, I sincerely hope this information has been helpful and I thank you for your questions and concern for public safety. For questions or further information, contact the City’s website and/or the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
