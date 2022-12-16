I sincerely hope everyone had a very blessed Thanksgiving, and now, “‘tis the season” for preventing Christmas tree fires and maintaining a safe living environment during the Holiday Season and beyond. We start by taking a look at some related statistics:
• 1 out of 3 Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems; and
• 1 in 5 Christmas tree fires is caused by a source of heat being too-close to a Christmas tree.
• The remaining reasons for Christmas tree fires are due to preventable behavior such as excessive drinking of alcohol and rough-house behavior in proximity of the Christmas tree.
Electrical Fault
The most common electrical-related problem that causes Christmas tree fires is the use of old faulty ornamental-light and extension cord wires, followed by the overloading of a single electrical outlet, e.g.: plugging two-2 multi-outlet power strips into one-1 electrical duplex wall outlet, or “Daisy-Chaining” power strips – both are a definite DO NOT DO!
Christmas tree light wires that are cracked and broken, and that expose the actual wire that carries the power to the lights, MUST NOT BE USED on any Christmas tree, be it natural or artificial. The wires could arc on themselves, or on an ornament and produce a spark, and/or become so hot they cause whatever else they are touching to reach ignition temperature and begin to burn.
Check all wires that you intend to use to see if they are in proper working condition, including your extension cords. Also, make sure all points of connection are tight and protected from becoming pulled-apart or cut/damaged.
Sources of Heat
As a general rule, keeping your Christmas tree at least 36 inches away from any source of heat is recommended, especially when the source of heat is from a live fire – such as a fire place and when you’re burning wood. Crackling and popping wood fires are great, but hot fire brands can be launched from the fire place and land on your Christmas tree. Remember! A fire place screen is always recommended, and especially when you’re burning wood. NEVER LEAVE A FIRE UNATTENDED!
Christmas tree fires
Christmas tree fires are extremely dangerous by their very nature. As many of you have seen in fire service sponsored demonstrations, or perhaps in real-life, natural/live Christmas trees literally burn in seconds once exposed to a source of heat and brought to ignition. The heat produced by a fully fire-involved Christmas tree generally starts everything else around it on fire too! And, the same sequence of events happens if the Christmas tree is artificial – due to the chemical composition of the materials used to make artificial trees. Furthermore, most artificial Christmas trees, when smoldering or burning, are more toxic than natural trees. NOTE: When purchasing an artificial tree look for information stating the tree is made of fire-resistant materials.
Statistics show that most Christmas tree fires that kill people and pets occur at night while home occupants are sleeping – which goes to emphasize the importance of having properly working smoke alarms/detectors in your home. And, if you haven’t tested your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors this month, now is a good time to do so!
In conclusion, be faithful to practice these few behaviors to help keep your home and community fire-safe this Christmas season:
• Check the water level daily in your natural/live Christmas tree stand, and consider buying a stand that holds water if you don’t have one (for natural/live trees only).
• Turn off all Christmas tree lights before going to bed, or unplug all tree lights, especially if you’re leaving your home.
Also, please consider purchasing at least one household Class ABC fire extinguisher for your home, and know how to use it. Class A: Paper, wood, plastic, cloth, cardboard, most composite materials; Class B: Gasoline, diesel, thinner, alcohol, flammable liquid paints and finishes; Class C: Electrical wiring, appliances, machinery, tools, tech devices, high-energy batteries. Remember … report all fires! The fire department will be glad to respond to your location to make sure there is no threat of fire lingering after your extinguishing efforts.
Whether your preference is a natural/live Christmas tree or an artificial tree, it is fire safety that should be on everyone’s mind. Remember! Fires of any kind need a source of ignition to start. Eliminate sources of ignition as recommended above, and don’t give fire a chance to start. You are the person most responsible for your own life-safety and that of your loved ones.
On behalf of your entire City of Murray Fire Department, continue to have a wonderful and safe Christmas Season and have a very blessed New Year.
For more information, please consult the City’s website and go to Fire Prevention. or contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov . Additionally, you can go to nfpa.org, or the Center for Disease Control/CDC, respectively.
