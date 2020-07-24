This week’s article takes up the subject of carbon monoxide and its dangerous effects on humans. In addressing your concerns, this week I’ll begin by presenting what carbon monoxide is and why first responders, medical professionals, and scientists around the world refer to carbon monoxide as the silent killer.
Carbon monoxide and its dangerous and toxic effects on humans is important to us all, and especially to those who use wood-burning fire places and stoves, as well as natural gas and propane-fired furnaces. Carbon monoxide is a highly poisonous, odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas, and is flammable in air over a wide range of concentrations. Many firefighters, including myself, have seen this phenomenon first-hand during actual structural firefighting and, firefighter training. Simply stated, when [this] phenomenon is seen, it's said that “the air itself appears to be on fire...,” and indeed it is!
Now that you've discovered how carbon monoxide can sneak up on you without being easily detected, I'm sure you now understand why it's called the silent killer. On average, anywhere from 175 to 400 people in the United States die every year accidentally from carbon monoxide, and several thousand end up in emergency rooms thinking they have the flu – but are in-fact experiencing the flu-like symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide is a chemical product mostly produced by the incomplete combustion of various fuels, e.g., natural gas, propane, wood, charcoal, kerosene, coal, and oil. Breathing carbon monoxide causes central nervous system damage and asphyxiation by displacing the oxygen in your body with poisonous gas. If you do not remove yourself from such an environment timely, you may pass-out and eventually die or suffer irreversible damage to vital organs that require large amounts of oxygen to stay healthy, such as your heart, brain, lungs, kidneys and liver.
In closing, next time I'll present the most common appliances, vehicles and locations that are at the center of most carbon monoxide accidents, and how emergencies can be prevented. For answers to your immediate questions, please contact the Murray Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 270-762-0321, or the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
I sincerely hope this information has been helpful to you, and that you've been reminded of the fact that you are the person most responsible for your own life-safety and that of your loved ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.