This week’s article comes in response to several questions I’ve been asked recently about fire hydrants on personal property, and the placement of landscaping and access roads in proximity to the fire hydrants.
Some of the questions included: “If a fire hydrant is located well into my property, say 20 feet from the street, how close to the fire hydrant can I park a vehicle?” Another citizen asked, “What about plants and shrubs, and how close to a fire hydrant can I place my plantings – especially when I’m trying to dress-up the fire hydrant so it’s not so noticeable on my yard?” Yet another citizen asked, “Can I do anything about the dirt and debris that has built-up around the fire hydrant on my property?”
In addressing these great questions, let’s first start with the Murray City Ordinance that speaks to the issue of access to fire hydrants:
Murray, KY Code of
Ordinances
Chapter 92: Fire
Prevention
§92.04 Fire Department Access.
(A) All premises which the Fire Department may be called upon to protect in case of fire (that includes your home) and which are not readily accessible from public roads shall be provided with suitable gates, access roads, parking lot lanes, or a combination thereof (depending on the property’s usage) so that all buildings on the premises are accessible to fire apparatus.
§92.05 Obstructing Fire Hydrants and Fire Department Access Roads.
(A) It shall be unlawful for any person to park any automobile or any other motor vehicle within ten feet of a hydrant or fire department connection. Fire hydrants and fire department connections shall be free of any and all obstructions within ten feet.
(B) It shall be unlawful for any person to park any automobile or any other motor vehicle on, or to obstruct in any manner, a fire department access road.
(C) Motor vehicles found in the prohibited area as described in this section shall be removed by authority of the Chief of Police, Fire Chief or their designees, and the cost of such removal or towing and all other costs are to be borne or paid by the violator.
(D) Any objects or materials found to be obstructing a fire hydrant, fire department connection or fire department access road shall be caused to be removed by authority of the Police Chief, Fire Chief or their designees, and the cost of such removal and all other costs are to be borne or paid by the violator.
So, as you can clearly see (and it makes great sense!) the fire department needs to have access to your property and to fire hydrants in order to have the opportunity to extinguish a fire safely and as quickly as possible. Remember, your home and possessions are at stake!
Specifically addressing the questions above, and using our Ordinance as a guide, all vehicles need to be at least 10 feet away from fire hydrants anywhere in the city – including on your property. With respect to any “plantings” around fire hydrants, we see that the LETTER of the law states: “Fire hydrants and fire department connections shall be free of any and all obstructions within ten feet.” Now, as we look around the city, it’s clear that even some utilities and city-owned property of one sort or another, are within the ten foot no-obstacle zone. Generally, a situation like this is allowed to accommodate some element of our critical infrastructure. However, this is never viewed as common practice.
With respect to your property, the fire department recognizes that the beauty of your property is important to you, and that your efforts to care for your property is just great for the entire community. Here, the fire department likes to enforce the SPIRIT of the law (and that’s to maintain unobstructed access to fire hydrants so that firefighters are free to do their job of saving your property), by allowing you to plant pliable, non-rigid, non 100% obstructing plants and shrubs. NOTE: OBVIOUSLY, THE FIRE DEPARTMENT NEEDS TO SEE THE FIRE HYDRANT! And, it must be understood that the fire department cannot, and should not, be held responsible for any of your plantings being damaged during the course of any fire department operations.
And finally, with respect to “dirt and debris” built-up around a fire hydrant on your property, there are generally 2 to 3 water discharge ports on each fire hydrant. These discharge ports are on the side of the hydrant, and are identified by the cap that is used to protect the threads on the “port,” and to keep debris from obstructing the discharge of water. From the center of the discharge port cap, downward for about 16 to 18 inches, clear the dirt and debris out and away from the hydrant. If this is done, firefighters will be able to place their hydrant wrench on the discharge port cap, and within seconds freely spin the cap off and, screw-on the water supply line. Remember! It’s your property at stake!
Once again, I sincerely hope this information has been helpful, and I thank you for your questions and concern for public safety. For further questions that may involve City Codes and Ordinances, please consult the city website. For any direct questions please contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
