I sincerely hope everyone had a wonderfully blessed and fire safe Christmas and New Year celebration. As we continue into the new year, many of us will be containerizing and storing holiday decorations and all other furnishings we typically use only during the holiday season. That being so, the fire department wants to remind everyone to continue to practice good fire and life-safety behaviors around the house to ensure a safe environment for you, your family and guests … especially through the winter months. Below please find a few housekeeping, fire, and general life-safety tips that will help to create and/or maintain a safe environment where you live:
• Keep your basement, closets and attic space clear of loose paper, rags and other combustible materials.
• Keep all storage spaces organized and free of trip hazards.
• Keep all paint, varnish, thinner and any other liquids that are, or may be flammable, tightly closed and in proper containers outside of your home’s living space.
• Do not use gasoline or any other flammable liquid to clean stains off clothes, furnishings or floors.
• Clean the lint filter of your dryer often, and vacuum under, behind, and around your dryer three times a year to control lint build-up.
• Keep matches and lighters stored away from children and sources of heat.
• Only use extension cords that are properly rated for their intended use.
• Do not plug more than one power-strip into a common household duplex outlet.
• Do not use a damaged extension cord.
• Have your heating unit inspected to ensure its efficient and safe operation.
• Have your wood burning stove and/or fire place cleaned, including the vent pipe or chimney as applicable.
• Keep anything that can burn at least 36 inches away from your fire place, wood burning stove, wall heater, portable heater or any other source of heat.
• Extinguish all candles and fuel-oil burning lamps if you intend on leaving home and BEFORE going to bed.
• Have all faulty electrical and/or fuel-gas powered appliances repaired as-soon-as-possible.
• Install smoke alarms/detectors in your home.
• Check and test existing smoke alarms and change batteries at least once a year, or as recommended by the manufacturer.
• Install carbon monoxide/CO detectors as necessary, and check them at lease annually or as recommended by the manufacturer.
• Have two ways out of every sleeping room.
• Have all fire extinguishers you own inspected for proper operation.
• Have an escape plan for your family in the event of an emergency.
I sincerely hope this information will be helpful and that you’ve been reminded of the fact that you are the person most responsible for your own life-safety and that of your loved ones. On behalf of your City of Murray Fire Department, we would like to encourage you to be fire safe in the new year, and to not hesitate to call 911 if you suspect fire. For more information, please consult the City’s website and go to Fire Prevention. Additionally, you may also contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
