MURRAY – With Independence Day almost here, many people will be shooting off store-bought fireworks in their yards in the days ahead. Sadly, many children and adults across the country will likely be injured as a result of handling them improperly or without supervision, but City of Murray Fire Marshal Greg Molinar said this does not need to be the case.
“We’ve got five tents in the city this year, and they’re all selling good, fun stuff,” Molinar said of the seasonal fireworks vendors seen across town for the last month. “We want everyone to have a good time. I’ll probably be setting some off on my property myself, but everyone just needs to be safe. That’s the main thing.”
Molinar said that while adults also hurt themselves while using amateur fireworks, one of the most discouraging things for him is how many preventable injuries occur each summer because of children using them without any adult supervision. He said that in 2020, children 15 years old or younger accounted for 36% of fireworks-related injuries. That includes not just the exploding kind, but items like sparklers as well.
“That’s not a small amount; that’s a lot,” Molinar said. “Much of that had to do with them being unsupervised, so it’s most important that children are supervised when dealing with anything that’s going to make fire. People think of sparklers as innocent, but sparklers burn as hot as 1200 degrees. When you were making a cake in the oven or cooking your turkey, you are at 450, maybe tops at 500, and that’s hot, you know? You see what that heat does and what it’s capable of doing. Now, we’re talking up to 1200 degrees with a simple sparkler. This is why the injuries happen the way they do, because of the heat involved.”
Molinar recommended wearing a leather glove when handling sparklers or when lighting exploding or aerial fireworks. He said it is best to use a long-reach lighter designed for lighting grills since they provide more distance between your hand and the fuse than a cigarette lighter does.
“Putting a leather glove on is what we recommend for adults that are setting off some of these larger types of fireworks to cover yourself and really protect your hand in some way,” Molinar said. “Use a lighter that you would use to start your barbecue, because it is highly inconvenient and almost impossible to light matches with leather gloves or loading gloves. So if you’ve got that device with you, you stick your finger in there, push it a couple of times and the thing lights up.
“(There is a risk) of serious injuries to the hands and the face and and actually getting a finger or digit blown off, so a leather glove in and of itself gives a lot of protection. And it’s not unwise to use a face mask or even motorcycle goggles when you’re dealing with some of these more elaborate, powerful fireworks. There’s nothing wrong with it; it doesn’t make you a wimp. It makes you a smart person when you’re trying to take care of yourself.”
Injuries aren’t the only issue one needs to be cautious about when shooting off amateur fireworks at home or at a party. Molinar said fireworks start approximately 18,500 fires every year in the United States.
“Of that amount,” Molinar said, “there are approximately 1300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and approximately 16,000 to 17,000 miscellaneous fires, which would include brushfires, grass fires, fires in trash cans and just about anywhere else a fire can occur when somebody’s not using fireworks properly – which means they’re too close to other flammables or they’re pointing them in the wrong direction, things like that.
“Across the nation, you’ve got 5.3 injuries generally occurring per 100,000 people. Fireworks are fun and don’t have to be a problem, but you just need to have supervision there. It’s always a good idea to have a source of water with you and to sure you’re setting off fireworks in locations that are pretty much nonflammable – on concrete, dirt, even nice, green grass. But again, you need to have a source of water or some type of extinguishment.”
If an open field is your best or only option, Molinar said it should not be tall or dry grass.
“It really depends on how much grass is available to burn,” he said. “Of course, watering it down will help, there’s no doubt about it, if that’s possible for you. Anything you can do to help prevent a fire, if it’s reasonable for you to do and take those steps, then absolutely you’re going to want to do that. In town, you see a lot of folks with cut lawns, and that’s great; you just have to adhere to (safety precautions). If you’ve got canopies with trees overhead, then you don’t want to be shooting things off that go flying. If it’s stuff that stays on the ground, sure, have a blast and have fun.
“The most important thing is whatever minors are doing with fireworks, you’ve got adults present. And hopefully, those adults are at least a little bit wiser than the kids and not inebriated or anything like that.”
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has the following tips on its website, cpsc.gov:
•Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
•Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
•Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.
•Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
•Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
•Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
•Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
•Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
•Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
•After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
•Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
