MURRAY – A fire that started at a North 12th Street business Wednesday morning is being investigated by the City of Murray’s fire marshal to determine the cause.
Murray Fire Department Chief Eric Pologruto said a structure fire at 110 North 12th St. – which is home to Southern Soul Boutique – was reported at about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. The first unit to arrive on scene reported smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered to find heavy smoke inside the business, and after locating the fire, they were able to extinguish the bulk of it, Pologruto said.
“After they found the main body of fire inside, they made a quick attack to knock the bulk of the fire down,” Pologruto said. “That’s when we were concerned we had a fire extension up into the attic. We had to open up the attic space from below and up above from the roof to get water up into the attic. It took us a while to get in there and put that fire out and check for (fire) extension. The whole building on the interior was tongue and groove board, and any time we encounter that tongue and groove wood, it’s very difficult to get holes in that material and cut through it to where the fire extended to.”
Responding units included Engine 1, Engine 2, Ladder 2 and Battalion 1, as well as staff support. Pologruto said no injuries were reported, and Fire Marshal Greg Molinar is currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
