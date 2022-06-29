MURRAY – Fireworks tents are spread all over town right now, but if you decide to shoot off your own fireworks at home in the next few days, residents are asked to make sure to be careful and follow safety guidelines.
City of Murray Fire Marshal Greg Molinar said there are many risks surrounding fireworks and similar materials that people need to keep in mind, but one of the most dangerous July 4 celebratory devices is the common sparkler. Since they don’t explode or shoot up in the air, sparklers might seem relatively benign, but Molinar said they burn hotter than almost anything with which people are likely to come into contact.
“Our No. 1 concern is people getting burned, especially the kids,” Molinar said. “Everybody knows what a sparkler is and everybody perceives that as the most non-dangerous firework of them all, but those things burn at a minimum of 1800 degrees. By contrast, wood starts on fire – and it depends on the species – somewhere between 400 or 500 degrees. Paper, 451 degrees. With skin, you’ll get a first-degree burn at approximately 118 degrees, and your skin will be totally destroyed at 162 degrees. It depends upon the mixture of the combustibles they use, but the minimum for a sparkler is about 1800 degrees, so a burn can happen very, very quickly. Of course, that’s also plenty of heat energy to start a brush fire.”
Although rain is expected later this week and into the weekend, Molinar said people need to keep in mind over the next few days how dry it still is and to make sure to have water at the ready and be careful about which direction you shoot aerial fireworks. City ordinance also prohibits fireworks from being ignited within 200 feet of any structure or vehicle, he said.
“There is a regulation in the city, and everybody really needs to be as safe as possible,” Molinar said. “Children always have to be supervised; it’s mostly the kids that end up getting burned, unfortunately. A bad burn will scar for life, there’s no doubt about it. It takes skin grafts and things like that for a number of years in order to just make it look halfway normal, so it’s not a good thing.”
Molinar said that over the years, he has had involvement with the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, which assists burn victims with the struggles they face for the rest of their lives. The organization is based in California, and Molinar said that when he was a firefighter in Los Angeles, he and two of his colleagues volunteered with the organization to bring some burn victims to a camp.
“My eyes were absolutely opened, and at that point was when my interest in fire investigations was sparked,” Molinar said. “This one child had an experience (in which) she had regular fireworks, but she also had the M-80s, cherry bombs and different things like that. They had gone down and crossed the border to Mexico, got some of that stuff, brought it back into the San Diego area and then up into L.A. Unfortunately, she pretty much lost her pinky and half of her ring finger when she was holding onto an M-80. … Next thing you know, boom, and then it kind of pitted her face. Thankfully, she didn’t lose her eyes.”
The National Safety Council recommends leaving fireworks to the professionals, but if you do choose to use amateur fireworks, the organization offers the following safety tips:
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
• Never light them indoors.
• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
• Never ignite devices in a container.
• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.
• Never use illegal fireworks.
