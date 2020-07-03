MURRAY — The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza is set to Saturday night, keeping the summer tradition alive for the community.
“We consulted with the City of Murray, the Calloway County Health Department and all of our sponsors. We were all in agreement that we could confidently spread the word on how to safely view the fireworks,” said Erin Carrico, organizer of the annual Freedom Fest event in Murray that serves as the city’s July 4 celebration. This year, the fireworks are the only activity that will happen, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The community is welcome to view the fireworks along U.S. 641 North and Carrico strongly encourages the community to follow social distancing guidelines and remain in vehicles, with one family per vehicle.
“For those who feel more comfortable viewing the fireworks from home, a live stream will be shown on social media. More information on the live stream will be announced closer to time. We plan to continue the fireworks under the condition that families need to stay in their own vehicles for viewing, and remain distanced from others,” said Carrico.
