PADUCAH — Two teen-agers have been arrested in connection with an incident recently in Paducah that involved fireworks.
In a news release, Paducah Police Department Public Information Officer Robin Newberry said Javon A. Wiley, 18, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Prior to that, Newberry said that Ti’rell Beavers, 19, also of Paducah, was arrested for his alleged role in the incident on last Thursday, July 2.
Newberry said Paducah police officers and firefighters were called to a car fire a little before midnight on June 27 in front of 1118 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officer Dylan Cook reported that, when he arrived, a black Dodge Charger was engulfed in flames.
Newberry said that Cook learned that four people had been in the car at the time it caught fire. One of the occupants said they were traveling east on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when another vehicle drove past and an occupant threw a lit firework into the Charger, causing fireworks already inside the Charger to catch fire.
PPD Det. Eric Taylor began an investigation and determined that Beavers and Wiley were responsible for throwing the lit fireworks into the Charger, Newberry said. Taylor obtained warrants charging both with first-degree arson and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Wiley was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. Beavers was booked into jail after his arrest on identical charges last Thursday.
