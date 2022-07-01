MURRAY – This year, Freedom Fest will come to a celebratory close on Monday, July 4, starting at 9 p.m. with The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza.
“The Murray Bank is committed to the community and the belief that local dollars should be reinvested locally – in schools, businesses and other community organizations and activities,” said Tim Stark, vice president of marketing at The Murray Bank. “We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with the Convention and Visitors Bureau on the Fireworks Extravaganza and hope to continue to grow the show more and more each year.”
As part of the Freedom Fest team, Kayla Speis, director of marketing and communications at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau said The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza is going to be the greatest show in the region.
“Every year, we always strive to go above and beyond the expectation of our fireworks for our community and its visitors,” Speis said. “This year, we are happy to give the community of Murray and Calloway County a great show. As a longstanding tradition in Murray, we encourage you to find the best seat along U.S. 641 North with your family and friends, and join us as we conclude the day’s festivities!”
For the best view of the fireworks, check out spots along U.S. 641 North, including the Kroger, Walmart and Lowe’s parking lots, as well as Central Park. Viewers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to comfortably witness the proper ending of the Freedom Fest events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.