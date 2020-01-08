MURRAY — The West Kentucky Workforce Board will host a job fair Friday at First Baptist Church of Murray.
The event is intended for anyone seeking a new career, including workers at the Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray. Briggs will undergo a second round of layoffs later this month as it continues the process toward closing the plant by the fall.
More than 600 workers were employed at the Murray facility when word came in August that the company was closing that facility in order to consolidate operations at a facility Briggs & Stratton runs in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The first round of layoffs came in October.
Sheila Clark, executive director of the West Kentucky Workforce Board, said there are approximately 30 companies registered to participate in Friday’s event, along with postsecondary institutions. Companies are located in multiple counties including Calloway, Graves, Marshall, Caldwell, and Christian, along with employers from Tennessee.
Positions include salary and hourly jobs, manufacturing and non-manufacturing.
“We’re very pleased to have so many employer joining us for Friday’s job fair,” Clark said. “Employers are eager to recruit the Briggs workforce, as they are experienced, skilled, and quality driven. We’re looking forward to an excellent event and invite the community to join us.”
The fair will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Family Life Center of the church, 203 S. Fourth St. There is no cost to attend.
For more information, phone 270-886-9484.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.