MURRAY – Calloway County Fire Rescue hosted a basic search and rescue training course this weekend. Twenty-nine participants came from around the area and as far away as Logan County to take part in the two-day training.
Over the course of two 10-hour sessions, students learned about topics such as search techniques and procedures, safety training, wilderness survival, clue awareness and rope-tying techniques. Participants must be affiliated with some sort of first response agency – emergency management, law enforcement, paramedics, fire, search and rescue, emergency response team – to take the course, which is required to join any search and rescue team in Kentucky.
Even though law enforcement officers are often a part of search and rescue teams, Calloway County Emergency Management Director Richard Palmer clarified, “Search and rescue is not a law enforcement function. It is searching for people that are lost. Once it turns into a law enforcement function, then search and rescue is done and law enforcement takes over.”
“We have open dialog in the class so that people can provide what they’ve done, experiences they’ve had over series of years or days,” Palmer said. “Everybody in there has something to bring to the table to contribute to the class.”
Palmer called the weekend a success. “We had a very diverse group,” he said. “It’s nice to see people coming from out of town which adds to the course because other agencies and search teams do things differently, so the diversity added a lot to the course because of the sharing of ideas between organizations.”
In addition to the varied experiences participants bring based on their agency’s policies and procedures, many participants are search and rescue veterans. “Some of the folks in there are taking the course now who had it several years ago as a refresher, so it’s good to take it to stay fluent in what you need to do,” Palmer noted.
“The ropes portion is a really good thing. It is one thing you have to have good training to do,” Palmer explained. “It’s a perishable skill – if you don’t use it regularly, then you’re going to forget how to tie those ropes, and you want to make sure those work.”
As part of the ropes class, students learn how to use a basket stretcher (see photo). Students practiced working as a team to place a volunteer in the stretcher, secure them with ropes and carry them.
“That’s going to show them how to tie the ropes to carry them either up- or downhill or to carry it out of the woods,” Palmer explained. “The idea is to not injure them anymore than they are already injured, that’s why the techniques are very important. You also don’t want to injure your first responders. You’ll hear me say, ‘Be part of the solution, not the problem.’ So, if you get hurt, then we’ve got to take somebody away from the search or the rescue to help you.”
Last weekend’s course only covered basic search and rescue topics. More advanced courses are available, although they are not required by the state.
“This is a good course that gives them a basic platform to start from, but there are other courses, like Lost Person Behavior and man tracking,” Palmer said. “All of those complement each other very well when you’re looking for somebody that’s missing.”
Palmer said that all of the training sessions, regardless of whether they are basic or advanced, are beneficial to both seasoned search and rescue team members as well as new.
“This is a good thing,” he said. “The search and rescue folks want to come and train; they want to get better; and they want to be proficient in what they do.”
Another Basic Search and Rescue Training course will be this weekend in Marshall County. Palmer encouraged anyone who is interested but could not go to last weekend’s training to sign up for the upcoming course by visiting the Kentucky Emergency Management website (kyem.ky.gov).
