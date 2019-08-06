The annual Fancy Farm picnic is something that you hear of growing up in western Kentucky, but it wasn’t until this year that I actually made the trek to visit for an assignment for the paper.
Not one to be outside in the humidity without a body of water close by — and comfortable enough with my own political beliefs that I don’t need to hear politicians pander to me — I have never had much desire to attend the picnic. What I saw Saturday was a pretty good indication as to why such events are not my cup of tea.
First and foremost, there were a lot of people this year at the annual picnic, and I am not usually a fan of large crowds. The more people around, the more opportunity for being annoyed, and this year there was a raucous crowd representing both ends of the political spectrum.
The event was also very loud; I have been to my share of rock concerts in my life, and the decibel level at Fancy Farm on Saturday would give many of those acts a run for their money. People donning blue or red were boisterous, and when their team was up to bat at the mic, it could be hard to discern shouts of encouragement and support from boos and jeers — let alone hear clearly what policies were being discussed.
The last thing worth noting was the heat. Some of my fellow journalists at the tables in front of the crowd were smart enough to bring fans; alas, not this reporter. I was able to make it through occasionally catching some of the breeze off a fan a woman next to me was using. I was tempted a couple of times throughout the day to ask her to keep fanning when she would stop, but I thought that might be rude.
Even if it is not my cup of tea, the annual picnic is something to take in and appreciate in its own right. There is something very Southern about it — people gathered in the heat, pulled pork, and a sort of “friendly” animosity among some of those in attendance. Although passions run hot, the event saw no violence and no clashing of folks wielding signs. It is the most civil form of Americans loudly expressing their political beliefs that I have seen in person.
I understand the concept of Fancy Farm, and I understand that the event is meant to be a lot of hemming and hawing and a series of jokes made by politicians at the others’ expense. I suppose for me, I would like less throwing of muck, fewer jokes and more sincere discussion of policy and how to bridge the growing political divide in our country.
There was a lot to eat, though I didn’t take advantage of the thousands of pounds of barbecue being served during the day. So in reality, I probably have yet to have the full Fancy Farm picnic experience. But the one takeaway I did pull from the day was that there are a lot of folks here in our part of the woods that are very passionate about their politics.
