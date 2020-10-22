MURRAY — The Calloway County Fiscal Court acknowledged receiving the rates for the 2021 fiscal year for the county’s special taxing districts Wednesday morning.
These rates are for real property, personal property, motor vehicles and watercraft. Special districts include the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, Calloway County Public Library, Calloway County Soil Conservation. Calloway County Extension Service and the Calloway County Health Department.
The ambulance will have a 9-cent tax on all categories per $100 of property assessed. The library’s tax is 5.8 cents for real property and 6.54 cents on all other properties. Soil conversation’s 5-cent tax is only on real property and that also goes for the extension service, whose tax will be 1.735 cents. The health department will have a 2.8-cent tax on real property and personal property, as well as 3.1 cents on both motor vehicles and personal watercraft.
Those districts are required to notify the magistrates each year of their tax rates.
Also Tuesday, Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud told the court that a state-authorized program in which the jail benefits financially from work performed by inmates at area businesses is paying dividends. Claud said the jail has received about $10,000 in the last month as a result of the work of 11 inmates. That was expanded from two and Claud said hopes are that, once the COVID-19 pandemic eases, further expansion will commence.
“It’s a fee where we get $55 per inmate, or 20% of what they make in their jobs,” Claud said, explaining that inmates can use money they earn to pay for jail fees. “So this gives the inmates a chance for rehabilitation and to get skilled for when they get out, as well as a chance to pay off some fees and, for some, that could run into the thousands of dollars.”
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas reported in the meeting that all county agencies have to make requests for personal protective equipment to guard against the coronavirus, as opposed to having state or federal governments sending things on their own, as they did early in the pandemic. He said this as Calloway County is moving through a stretch where cases have sharply risen in the past month.
“It’s as simple as asking,” Thomas said of such materials as hand sanitizer, Plexiglass, gloves, masks and others. “If any of our departments have a need, just file that request and we’ll find what you need.”
One of the places where PPE is paramount is the county’s lone early-voting precinct for the November general election, the Miller Courthouse Annex. There, voters are supplied face masks if they do not have one, while workers are protected by Plexiglass shields.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner reported that early voting so far is having a strong turnout. She said, out of 31,000 registered voters, 2,903 had cast ballots in person as of Saturday. She said 4,300 mail-in ballots have been sent to voters and 2,600 have been returned. That amounts to about 18% so far.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, whose office sits just feet from where voters are casting ballots, said he has been very impressed with how things have gone in the first week.
“Everyone seems well pleased. All of the voters you talk to, they say how they are enjoying this,” Imes said. “It seems to be going exceptionally smooth and, even when there is a line, most of the people I’m talking to say they have to wait no more than 10 minutes, so it’s worked well.”
In other action. the magistrates approved a resolution to install the first-ever appeals board of the county’s 911 Fee Appeals Board. Imes explained that with the county adjusting its 911 fee, state law required that it create an appellate body to hear complaints from residents who have a dispute.
Appointed were Rebecca McHaney (two-year term to end June 1, 2022), Jordan Smith (three-year term to end June 30, 2023) and Bonnie Byerly (four-year term to end June 30, 2024).
In addition. the magistrates officially installed Lance Allison as a member of the library board. He will fill the unexpired term of Winfield Rose, who resigned earlier this year.
Magistrates also approved the reappointments of Brian Stedelin and Gina Wilmurth to the Calloway County Extension Council.
Also, Chris Franklin was officially installed as assistant supervisor of the Calloway County Road Department, filling the spot left by the retirement of Pete Fox.
