MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday voted to approve the second reading of a tax on auto insurance premiums as a means to collecting more revenue for road and bridge rehabilitation.
Jason Billington, owner/agent with Murray Insurance Company, was the only person who spoke during the public hearing before the vote. Although he said he was not happy about the tax and certainly wished it were less than 7%, he thanked magistrates for listening to his concerns, both during the public hearing and during the court’s monthly work session last week.
“I never thought I’d have to go to the Fiscal Court on behalf of my insurants, but I know that you guys are insurants; I know you guys are the public and you guys are going to be subject to this tax and you don’t want it as much as anybody else,” Billington said. “If there’s blame to lay, it would be with the Commonwealth and the limited ways you guys can raise revenue and the lack of planning by past administrations. … I think we’ve all done what we can do; we’ve rolled over every rock, we’ve pursued it – we need money, and thank you for making the hard decisions and brave enough to make those decisions, whether I agree with them or not.”
“I appreciate Jason and the other people that have helped provide information,” said District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister. “It's a necessary evil that we have to do this, but we're mandated to take care of our roads and bridges. I think the past four years, the court has tried to do that with what we've got, and it’s no longer possible.”
The court also voted to pass the second reading of an ordinance that would tax gaming machines commonly called “gray machines” if that option eventually becomes available. Gray machines, sometimes called “skill games,” are cash payout machines that resemble slot machines and have been popping up at a lot of gas stations, bars, restaurants and other establishments across the state. Imes said the ordinance could turn out to be unnecessary because the Kentucky House of Representatives voted last week to ban the machines, but he wanted the county to be prepared to collect that revenue stream if they do eventually become legal.
“Just to bring everybody up to date, the House has voted to make the ‘gray machines,’ as we would call them, illegal,” Imes said. “So consequently, assuming the Senate does the same thing, it’s kind of a moot issue, but there will be a lawsuit I'm sure, and (similar laws) have been overturned in some states, so I would like for us to go ahead and at least get that on our books, where if they ever are (declared legal), we can tax them and take advantage of that tax.”
• Jailer Ken Claud presented the 2023-24 jail budget, which will total $3,329,178.74. Claud said he is required to present his budget by April 1, and the court will approve it later as part of the county’s overall annual budget.
• The court voted to appoint Pat Scott to fill the remaining time left in Tracy McKinney’s term on the Fire Protection Board after McKinney resigned. Scott’s term will expire on June 30, 2026.
• The court approved a $26,000 bid to cleanup an illegal dump site at 470 Rowlett Trail. Imes said the bid came in below the estimated cost.
• At the end of the meeting, District 3 Magistrate Don Cherry thanked the Calloway County Road Department and Department Supervisor Chris Franklin for their hard work removing all the debris from the March wind storm. He also thanked Murray Electric System and West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation for their quick response that day.
