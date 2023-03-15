MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday voted to approve the second reading of a tax on auto insurance premiums as a means to collecting more revenue for road and bridge rehabilitation.

Jason Billington, owner/agent with Murray Insurance Company, was the only person who spoke during the public hearing before the vote. Although he said he was not happy about the tax and certainly wished it were less than 7%, he thanked magistrates for listening to his concerns, both during the public hearing and during the court’s monthly work session last week.